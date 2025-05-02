Manor Solomon says he is open to staying at Leeds United, saying Daniel Farke could “definitely” be “one of the reasons why I will join Leeds in the summer.”

The 25-year-old winger has enjoyed his most productive campaign in England while on loan at Elland Road, racking up nine goals and 13 assists in all competitions. And although no formal talks have taken place with parent club Tottenham or Leeds about a permanent move just yet, Solomon admits it’s something that could be on the table.

“No, not yet. Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen in the summer,” he told Leeds Live. “I still have three years left on my contract with Tottenham, so at the moment we really don’t know.

“So far I’ve been always only focused on the season and what we want to achieve, and still we have an important game to go. I think that after this game, then we will start to think about my future.”

But if Leeds are keen to make his stay permanent, Solomon sounds like a man who would seriously consider it, particularly if Farke remains in charge.

“Daniel was one of the decisions why I joined Leeds,” he said. “So definitely it could be one of the reasons why I will join Leeds in the summer, why or not.”

Solomon’s comments come amid recent speculation over Farke’s future, despite the German leading Leeds to automatic promotion at the second time of asking.

Club sources have played down suggestions that 49ers Enterprises is considering a managerial change, and Farke himself has pointed to upcoming end-of-season meetings as part of a normal review process.

For Solomon, though, Farke’s presence at Thorp Arch has been transformational.

“I remember our first call on the phone. We had a long call, and he told me that he wanted me and explained to me what he wanted to see from me on the pitch,” Solomon explained.

“When I came here, straight away he helped me to settle down and to acclimatise within the team. And also when I had a bad period, he was always behind me.

“We always had conversations, and he wanted to help me achieve my best. So I can say that he has a lot of credit for the season that I’ve had.”

After a stop-start spell in north London and an injury-hit stint at Fulham, Solomon says this has been his “best” season in England. Much of that, in his view, is down to Farke.

He’s also been struck by how welcome he has felt at Leeds, despite only being on loan.

“When I was here on loan, I can say that I didn’t feel like I was on loan. I felt like I was one of Leeds’ players. They’ve treated me very well from the beginning,” he said.

“I enjoy the fans, the city of Leeds. Me and my missus, we really enjoy the life here… and I think that the people here up north are a bit warmer than the people in London.”

Asked directly if this could be just the start of his Leeds journey, Solomon refused to give away too much.

“Maybe it’s just the beginning, maybe it is the end. I really don’t know,” he said. “But Leeds United will always remain in my heart for good.”