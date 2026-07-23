Man Utd agree personal terms with third midfield signing and now ready to bid €50m

Manchester United are planning to make a bid to AS Roma for Manu Kone and make him their third midfield signing for Michael Carrick’s side this summer, according to a report.

Man Utd have already signed two midfielders in the summer transfer window, as Carrick looks to enhance the quality of his squad.

Under Carrick next season, Man Utd will play in the Champions League and will also aim to at least challenge for the Premier League title.

Man Utd have signed Andrey Santos from Chelsea, with the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, paying £50million for the Brazil international midfielder.

Youri Tielemans has also joined Man Utd, with the Premier League giants triggering the release clause of £35m in his contract at Aston Villa.

It has now emerged in the Italian media that Man Utd are planning to make AS Roma and France international star Manu Kone their third midfield signing of the summer transfer window.

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Man Utd plan Manu Kone bid

According to Corriere dello Sport, Man Utd have reached an agreement in principle with Kone’s representatives over personal terms.

The Italian publication has reported that Man Utd are ready to offer €50million (£42.6m) for Kone.

The report has noted: ‘Manchester United remains the club with the most potential for the deal at the moment.

‘Contacts with the club’s representatives are ongoing, and the parties have already reached an agreement in principle, while D’Amico awaits a decisive move from the English club, ready to table an offer close to €50 million.

‘A significant figure, but one that may not be enough.”

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The report has claimed that Atletico Madrid, Al-Ahli and Chelsea, too, are interested in Kone, who helped France reach the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, too, spoke about Man Utd’s interest in Kone this week.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “For Manu Kone, Man United had contact with the player’s camp, so there were conversations last week.

“Now the conversations continue, but Man United have to wait to understand how much they can spend on the defensive midfielder.

“As soon as they can decide how much they spend on the defensive midfielder, and as soon as they clarify who the wanted player is, then Man United will go for the next steps.

“At the moment, Manu Kone remains on Manchester United’s list, but still no bid to Roma, no club-to-club negotiations.

“That’s the situation for Manu Kone as of today.

“If you see reports of €85-90 million (£72.5-76.7m) for Manu Kone, I’m told that it’s not accurate.

“I’m hearing that the price tag would be lower for the French midfielder.”

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