Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe could be left disappointed in his desire to get Manuel Ugarte off the books of the Red Devils, according to a report.

Ugarte has been a huge disappointment for Man Utd since his £50.5million move from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024.

The Uruguay international defensive midfielder has been able to make only 69 appearances for the Man Utd first team so far in his career, scoring two goals and providing six assists in the process.

The 25-year-old is under contract at Man Urd until the summer of 2029, with the option to extend it by a further year.

However, Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to get rid of Ugarte in the summer of 2026.

The Athletic reported on April 23 that Man Utd will make Ugarte ‘available for transfer’.

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INEOS chief Ratcliffe was not impressed with Ugarte’s performance for Man Utd against Leeds United at Old Trafford in April.

Manuel Ugarte could stay at Man Utd

The Man Utd co-owner personally wants to sell Ugarte, but, according to The Sun, Ratcliffe’s wish may not come true.

The report has stated: ‘United do not want to hawk Ugarte around as they accept he is a hard sell and there is a high possibility that he will remain at the club.

‘Carrick has spoken relatively positively about Ugarte but actions speak louder than words.

‘Since Ugarte started in the 1-0 defeat to Leeds a month ago, he has not had a kick in United’s five games since.’

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The i Paper, though, has stressed that Man Utd still want to offload Ugarte in the summer transfer window.

The reliable news outlet has claimed that ‘Galatasaray are among the leading candidates’ for Ugarte’s signature, adding that Man Utd want to sell him this summer ‘before his value deteriorates’

The report has noted: ‘Sources in Paris questioned why United were willing to pay £50m for a midfielder who was well down the pecking order at Paris Saint-Germain when he was brought in, in part due to his difficulties on the ball.’

Ugarte himself said this week that he is open to leaving Man Utd for another club in the summer of 2026.

What Manuel Ugarte has said about Man Utd future

ESPN has quoted Ugarte as saying: “In recent months, my focus has been 100% on the World Cup.

“Now it’s time to get down to business and start training to face Saudi Arabia.

“This year wasn’t the best at Manchester United, but at one point I had a realisation and said: my focus is the World Cup.

“I did everything for the World Cup: the minutes I played were with the World Cup in mind, the training sessions I did, both the intense ones and the rest sessions, were all with the World Cup in mind.”

When asked about his future, Ugarte said: “I’m not thinking about what will happen next because when you finish your career, the best thing is to play in a World Cup with your country.

“I want to enjoy it and push myself to the limit.”

Ugarte added: “Manchester United is one of the best clubs in the world.

“The World Cup is going to be crucial in determining everything.

“I’m open to whatever comes.

“This year wasn’t great in every sense, but I learned a lot mentally, I was surrounded by good people, and I’m trying to take the positives from it.

“We’ll see what happens at the World Cup. Whatever happens, I think it will be good.”

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