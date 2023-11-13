Marc Cucurella’s ridiculous Remembrance Sunday dive will send your dad into overdrive

Despite its controversial nature, diving is an art form. Like it or not, it takes skill to master and if you’re not doing it, you’re getting caught out by it.

A tactic from the playbook of the dark arts, diving is perhaps the one manipulation of the rules that can turn any normal football fan into Alan Brazil at peak redness with how much anger it provokes.

We’ve all been there. Turned a blind eye to our favourite players going down like a sack of spuds, but then moments later unleashed a whirlwind of rage from your seat – or even more embarrassingly – towards the television set in the house.

For the full article, please click here.