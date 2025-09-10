Marc Guehi refused to get drawn into discussing his failed Liverpool move after scoring his first England goal against Serbia on Tuesday.

Liverpool targeted the Crystal Palace captain all summer and finally agreed a fee with their Premier League rivals on deadline day.

However, the transfer fell through after the Eagles failed to secure a replacement.

They had agreed a deal with Brighton & Hove Albion for defender Igor Julio, but he snubbed Oliver Glasner’s side to sign for West Ham United instead.

Guehi acted with utmost professionalism throughout the summer, continuing to turn up for work and play as normal, even scoring in a 3-0 win at Aston Villa a day before the summer transfer window closed.

The 25-year-old is in the final year of his Palace contract and is expected to leave on a free transfer next summer, with a January transfer unlikely and an extension definitely not happening.

He represented his country days after his Anfield move collapsed, helping England win and keep clean sheets in their World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Serbia.

After scoring his first Three Lions goal in Tuesday’s 5-0 rout in Belgrade, ITV‘s Gabriel Clarke asked Guehi how the past eight days have been as he tried to probe the player about his failed move to the Premier League champions.

Asked how the past eight days have been, Guehi responded with a big grin: “It’s been great!”

Clarke then asked if it was easy coming to play for England “after what happened”, to which Guehi responded: “It’s always easy coming here, such a good group of players, good group of staff. We are all working towards one goal. Really enjoyable. Always good to be here.

“I’m just over the moon [to score his first goal], it’s a fantastic feeling. You work really hard growing up, so to score a goal for your country is the best feeling.”

On the Thomas Tuchel era, the defender continued: “I’d say we’ve already started, to be honest. It’s been a lot of good camps. This performance in particular is the one that stands out. We just hope that we can carry this on.”

Asked about Guehi’s commanding performance next to Ezri Konsa at the back, England boss Tuchel told reporters: “It’s the example of how the boys were at this camp.

“They put their personal interests to one side and he was the best team-mate possible and had a fantastic performance. He was very strong for Crystal Palace and demonstrated that today on the pitch.”

