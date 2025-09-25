According to reports, Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi has ‘privately blamed’ Liverpool for his ‘collapsed’ move to the Premier League holders.

In recent seasons, Guehi has been one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, and he has attracted interest from several Big Six clubs.

In the summer, the England international was available for a cut-price fee as his current contract is due to expire at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

Guehi remains one of the most valuable footballers who could become a free agent next year after Liverpool failed to sign the talented defender in the summer for around £35m.

The Reds were Europe’s biggest spending club in the summer, having invested around £414.5m on a huge squad overhaul by landing Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni.

Despite signing young centre-back Leoni, Liverpool were intent on signing Guehi and they reached an agreement with Crystal Palace on deadline day.

However, this deal fell through at the last minute as the Eagles pulled the plug because they could not land a suitable replacement.

It has been widely reported that Liverpool will make a fresh move for Guehi next year, although they face intense competition from Premier League and European clubs for his services.

Real Madrid have done great business in the free agent market in recent years and they are reportedly interested in Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate after signing Trent Alexander-Arnold, but Guehi is another option.

In the summer, it was widely reported that Guehi was intent on joining Liverpool, though a report from Football Insider claims he’s performed a U-turn as his ‘heart is set’ on Real Madrid ahead of next year.

This is reportedly due to Guehi ‘blaming’ Liverpool for his failed transfer in the summer, as revealed in a ‘private confession’.

Regarding the reasons for this stance, the report explains: