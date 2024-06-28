Marcelo Bielsa’s Uruguay are lighting up the Copa America with football from another planet

It’s happening again. It first happened over thirty years ago, at Marcelo Bielsa’s beloved hometown club Newell’s Old Boys. From Rosaria to the Basque Country, from Chile to Yorkshire, fanbases across the world have fallen under Bielsa’s spell. And now too Uruguay.

Bielsaball is something special when it all clicks into place. It’s the reason that fans from Argentina, Chile and Bilbao made the pilgrimage to Elland Road to see Bielsa’s Leeds United. It’s why you can bet your bottom dollar that there’ll be a fair few Leeds supporters out in the United States following Uruguay.

Ask supporters of his former teams what his football meant to them and chances are their voice will warble like the Geordie talkSPORT caller reminiscing about Micky Quinn.

