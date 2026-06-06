£50m Italian star ‘interested in a move to Liverpool’ – report

Marco Palestra wants to join Liverpool from Atalanta and play under head coach Andoni Iraola at Anfield, according to a report.

Palestra is one of the best young players in Serie A and is able to play as a right-back or as a right wing-back.

The 21-year-old came through the Atalanta youth system and has played 16 games for the Italian club’s first team.

Palestra, who has made two appearances for Italy, scored one goal and gave four assists in 37 matches in all competitions for Cagliari during his loan spell this past season.

The defender is under contract at Atalanta until the summer of 2029, but there is a chance that he could leave this summer.

Inter Milan are interested in the Atalanta star, with the Italian champions’ president Giuseppe Marotta openly saying that he would like to sign him as a replacement for Denzel Dumfries, who is on his way to Real Madrid:

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Marotta said this week: “Palestra is an Atalanta player, he is a talent and I am glad for Italian football that he is doing so well.

“It seems a bit of a stretch to say he’s coming to Inter.

“It’s true that we have Denzel Dumfries close to Real Madrid and he plays the same role, but we are still at the preliminary stage for Palestra.

“His profile would be appreciated by many European clubs, and Inter are among them.”

Marco Palestra wants to join Liverpool from Atalanta

It has now emerged that Palestra wants to move to Liverpool.

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Liverpool wanted to sign Dumfries from Inter this summer, so Palestra could be a potential option for the Premier League giants.

Wilcox Cox LFC wrote on X at 4:01pm on June 5: “Marco Palestra is interested in a move to Liverpool,

“The feeling is around 40-50 Million would be an acceptable amount for the player, Inter Milan have already placed a bid so they are a step ahead.”

As Liverpool embark on a new era under Iraola, the Anfield faithful will be pleased to learn how Iraola plans to manage the player that he will inherit from his predecessor, Arne Slot.

Iraola told Liverpool’s official website: “For me, we are a lot of things as a manager but especially we are here to help the players.

“We have to provide, I always say, like a collective platform so everyone can do their job properly and we can find the best roles for every player, we can make them think that they will improve individually also with us, we can give them a culture, an atmosphere, so everyone kind of works as happy as possible.

“I always say: if everyone is happy, there is a good mood around the team, this gives you points. I have no doubt about this.

“As a manager, it’s always impossible to have everyone happy, but I think we have to establish a culture where everyone can feel comfortable doing their job, because at the end we are here to do our job in different places, different areas. But we need to do our job and in the best atmosphere we can create.”

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