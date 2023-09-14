Marco Silva boost as Fulham duo pen new contracts to end Bayern Munich speculation

Midfielders Joao Palhinha and Harrison Reed have signed new contracts with Fulham. Reed’s deal runs until next summer and Palhinha’s until 2028, with the club holding options to extend on both by another 12 months.

Portuguese midfielder Palhinha had looked to be on the verge of joining Bayern Munich ahead of the summer transfer deadline, but has now committed himself to the Cottagers.

“I feel happy. A lot of history happened these few weeks for me, you heard a lot of things about my future, but I’m just focused on my work at Fulham,” Palhinha told FFCtv.

“I always have 100 per cent commitment with this club, I have all the respect for the club, for the fans. Since the first day, they supported me a lot, and me and my family felt this since the first moment that I arrived here.

“I will give everything that I have. It was always like that, on the field, outside of the field, in our dressing room with my team-mates.

“I have a lot of respect for everyone here in Fulham and I am ready to start again, to give all my best, and I want to achieve good things.”

Reed, 28, is also looking forward to helping push Fulham on under manager Marco Silva.

“I’m buzzing to get it over the line. It’s something we’ve been working on for a short period, but I’m really happy to put pen to paper,” he said.

“I made it clear from the first day that, for me, my future was here, and if the club matched that then let’s get something done.

“Thankfully, the club’s ambition aligned with mine, so I’m really happy and looking forward to the future.”

