Marco Silva takes ‘positives’ from Liverpool defeat; urges his Fulham players to end losing run

Marco Silva has urged his Fulham players to take the positives out of their defeat to Liverpool as the Cottagers prepare to host Nottingham Forest.

The Cottagers looked set for an unexpected victory at Anfield on Sunday when substitute Bobby De Cordova-Reid put them 3-2 up with just 10 minutes remaining, only for Liverpool to produce a late rally and run out 4-3 winners.

It left Fulham with just one victory in the past six league games, four of which have ended in defeat.

Silva, though, feels his side produced enough quality against the Reds to show they can hold their own as they prepare to host Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

“We didn’t get the points we deserved, but we took the positives from the game. We scored three goals at Anfield,” Silva said.

“We have had some games where we deserved more. I believe we are more capable to do this now; it is part of the process of the season.

“We have to do the right steps to be more consistent.”

American defender Antonee Robinson was one of Fulham’s standout performers at Anfield, setting up Harry Wilson to equalise at 1-1 midway through the first half.

“What a performance from him. He was at a high, high level,” Silva said.

“I am pleased for him because some games before, he probably wasn’t at his best so it has been good to see him react.”

Fulham reported no fresh selection concerns, with centre-back Issa Diop, winger Adama Traore, striker Rodrigo Muniz and midfielder Tyrese Francois all still sidelined.

Silva is expecting a reaction from Forest, who were beaten 1-0 at the City Ground by strugglers Everton on Sunday to slip to a third straight league defeat.

“We really know how they are feeling,” Silva told a press conference.

“Before the Wolves match, we had back-to-back defeats, not three in a row, but we know how not good results can impact a football team.

“Even if you have quality, even if you know what you are capable to do, even if it’s clear what we want to do, the confidence plays always a big part on a performance and results.

“We know that we can take some confidence from them, but at the same time it can give them the will and the desire to react and to show a reaction.”

