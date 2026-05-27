Fabrizio Romano reveals how Anthony Gordon to Barcelona affects Marcus Rashford

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Barcelona could sign both Anthony Gordon and Marcus Rashford from Newcastle United and Manchester United, respectively, in the summer transfer window.

Rashford spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd and is now preparing for the 2026 World Cup finals with England.

While Barcelona want Rashford to stay, the Spanish champions are not willing to trigger the €30million (£26m, $35m) buy-option in the deal.

Barcelona want another loan deal for the England international winger and want a permanent move only in 2027.

Man Utd are not willing to sanction such a deal and want Rashford off their books for good this summer.

Alongside Rashford, Barcelona are also pressing for a deal for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

READ: Man Utd: First Carrick ‘marquee’ signing now ‘one step away’ as ‘full agreement’ expected this week

Like Rashford, Gordon is a left-winger by trade and is one of the best players in his position in the Premier League.

Barcelona and Newcastle are in talks over Gordon, according to Romano, who has reported that the Catalan giants are still keen on Rashford.

How Anthony Gordon deal affects Marcus Rashford

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Look, it could affect the Rashford deal, but, from what I am hearing, still not necessarily in the sense that Barcelona didn’t call Rashford’s camp and said, ‘Okay, we leave the deal because we sign Gordon’.

“The Gordon deal is obviously the main focus in this moment.

“Probably could affect financially in the sense that if they spend big money on Anthony Gordon, obviously to go to Manchester and spend €30million on Marcus Rashford with a big salary could be more complicated.

READ MORE: England: Allardyce hits out at Tuchel for making wrong decisions with Man Utd duo for two reasons

“But could be the possibility to see Barcelona trying being more creative with Man Utd, something like, ‘Okay, we had to invest on another player. If we want to keep Rashford, we can find a way together with Utd’.

“Let’s see what Utd say.

“Utd for months always said that they wanted €30m or the player comes next year and we decide what to do.

“So, obviously it could affect the deal, but we have to see if it’s going to collapse or not.

“So, it’s still an open story, Rashford.”

Man Utd and Barcelona are set to hold talks over Rashford this week, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The talkSPORT journalist wrote on X at 3:16pm on May 25: “Barcelona set for talks this week with Manchester United to try and agree a deal for Marcus Rashford.

“Rashford has terms in place and is waiting for a club-to-club solution.

“#MUFC have consistently told Barcelona to pay the €30m clause.”

READ NEXT: Anderson, Rashford, Rogers among five England stars who could seal transfer before World Cup