Teddy Sheringham thinks Marcus Rashford owes Manchester United an apology after admitting in December that he wants a “new challenge”.

Rashford said last month that he would be open to leaving Man Utd after being left out of Ruben Amorim’s squad for the Premier League match against rivals Man City.

He told Henry Winter: “For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps.

“When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person.

“If I know that a situation is already bad I’m not going to make it worse. I’ve seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person. When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me.”

Rashford is being linked with a host of clubs, including Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan, though staying at Man Utd can not be ruled out given his huge wage demands.

If Rashford is to have a future at Old Trafford, he needs to apologise, according to former Red Devils striker Sheringham.

He said: “I think Ruben Amorim has dealt with Marcus Rashford exactly how he feels right. He’s the manager.

“If someone starts talking like that, obviously his mind is not firmly on the game and if it’s not firmly on the game, he’s not going to produce his best football.

“He’s given him a bit of time out and hopefully Rashford will understand that he’s done the wrong thing by saying those sorts of things to the press and apologises for what he’s done.

“Hopefully he gets his head straight and says that he wants to get back and play for United.”

The latest from Man Utd head coach Amorim on Rashford is that he was ill and could not feature against Liverpool on Sunday.

He was first omitted from a matchday squad for the Manchester derby on December 15 and did not return until the home match against Newcastle United 15 days later.

The England forward was an unused substitute against the Magpies and then missed the 2-2 draw at Anfield.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain could be the best option for Rashford, says former Chelsea and Celtic striker Chris Sutton.

“I think Marcus Rashford will leave in this January transfer window, but who’s going to take him?

“I can see him going to a club like Paris Saint-Germain. A change of environment would be a good option for Rashford, to escape the scrutiny and build his confidence back up. He clearly doesn’t feel loved at Manchester United.

“I’m glad he’s not looking to move over to Saudi Arabia because I think he can do that when he’s 35, he’s still got a big European club in him. He’s got to do the hard yards and prove himself again, it’s as simple as that.”

