A report has ‘confirmed’ Arsenal and Chelsea’s ‘stance’ on signing wantaway Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford in 2025.

Rashford has been on the decline for around 18 months after scoring 30 goals during the 2022/23 campaign as he’s been heavily criticised for his performances and attitude.

It was hoped that the appointment of Ruben Amorim at Man Utd would boost Rashford, but the 39-year-old’s arrival has not had the desired effect as the forward was snubbed by the head coach for last weekend’s Manchester derby.

The 27-year-old subsequently announced in a bombshell interview with journalist Henry Winter that he wants to leave Man Utd. He said:

“For me, personally, I think I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps,” Rashford, who has been at the club for almost 20 years, told Winter during a visit to his former primary school on Tuesday.

“When I leave it’s going to be ‘no hard feelings’. If I know that a situation is already bad I’m not going to make it worse.

“I’ve seen how other players have left in the past and I don’t want to be that person. When I leave I’ll make a statement and it will be from me.”

It has since been reported that his ‘preference’ is a move to La Liga and The Boot Room says ‘Rashford is attracting a prospective loan offer from Atletico Madrid as he looks to be heading towards the exit door at Old Trafford’.

‘A prospective loan move for Rashford would appeal to Atletico Madrid, who have previously shown an interest in the out-of-sorts forward. ‘The winger dreams of playing in Spain, however, potential transfers to either Real Madrid or Barcelona do not lie in his destiny. ‘So far, both Spanish giants have shown no interest in signing Rashford, with Diego Simeone’s side looking like the only possible option he has if he wishes to play his football in La Liga. ‘Barcelona have been offered Rashford, if they wish to make a move for him alongside Bayern Munich and Fenerbahce. ‘As for other possible destinations in the transfer market, the Saudi Pro League does not appeal to Rashford, who is still in the prime of his career.’

Rashford is also linked with Premier League clubs as Arsenal and Chelsea have been mooted as possible destinations.

However, Arsenal and Chelsea’s ‘confirmed stance’ (as per The Boot Room) on Rashford suggests they are not interested in the forward.