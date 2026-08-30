Marcus Rashford has been backed for success if he can get started well back at Manchester United

Ashley Young has made a bold prediction on former team-mate Marcus Rashford ahead of his first start for Manchester United since 2024.

Rashford was named in a United starting XI for the first time since December 2024 as the club faced Ipswich at home in their second Premier League game of the 2026/27 campaign. He came on off the bench in the season opener against Hull before being given the nod by Michael Carrick in the next fixture.

It’s a big step for Rashford, whose Red Devils career appeared to be over when previous boss Ruben Amorim essentially froze him out. He since went on loans to Aston Villa and Barcelona, and could have stayed at either club, but with the latter not signing him permanently despite a very achievable option to buy, he’s back at United.

Young, who played over 100 games alongside Rashford for the Red Devils, feels he can be a success back at Old Trafford.

He said on Sky Sports: “I think we saw under Ruben Amorim, he wasn’t part of his plans. Carras [Michael Carrick] would have straight away had a conversation with him in pre-season to say to him – you’re going to be part of my plans, part of the big plan of the season.

“As long as you go out there and produce, I can’t see him not being in the team.

“Being able to train with him, to play with him, he’s a fantastic footballer. Things have not gone right in the last couple of seasons, but if he starts well this campaign, I’m sure that he can go on and just fly.”

Michael Carrick wanted Marcus Rashford at Man Utd

That Rashford has not been sold elsewhere is partly due to former team-mate and now boss Carrick wanting him at United.

He said ahead of the season: “He’s our player, you know, and he’s come back great. He’s just like any other player.

“I’ve known Marcus a long time and, you know, he gives us something a little bit different. And he’s been in great spirits since he’s been back.

“He’s been back two or three days training and it’s just pretty normal, to be honest. And we’re looking forward to the start of the season.”

Upon the news that he had picked Rashford from the start against Ipswich, Carrick said: “Very pleased, since we met up with the final World Cup players in Dublin a couple of weeks before the season, he’s come back in great, he’s trained well and been looking forward to the day, so looking forward to having him in the team.”

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