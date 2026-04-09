Man Utd must tell Barca to pay up or p*ss off over Rashford

You won’t be surprised to learn that we’re quite partial to a transfer saga here at F365. Sometimes the really juicy ones serve as precious sustenance, especially through the lean tournament-free summers. But even we start to tire when a saga sprouts a sequel.

Especially like the one coming down the road for Marcus Rashford.

The England striker is on loan at Barcelona, seemingly well aware of how lucky he was to fall upwards from Manchester United.

Rashford has acquitted himself well in Spain and, for the first time in too long, he appears content with his lot. Indeed, the 28-year-old has described Barcelona as his ‘happy place’.

Barca seem quite happy with him too; Rashford has weighed in with 11 goals and 13 assists so far, placing him in Europe’s top 20 for goal contributions, albeit behind three team-mates.

Joan Laporta is apparently a fan of Rashford and after being re-elected as Barca president, he said of the forward: “He gives us good numbers in goals and statistics, good vibes, and is very much for the foundation.”

Laporta is many things but he isn’t daft. If it sounds like he was playing it cool, it’s because he was. Which is ominous for United.

Barca have the option to sign Rashford permanently for £26million. It ought to be the easiest transaction of the summer but so little about Barca is simple these days.

Across a variety of channels, the Catalans are already making noises about renegotiating the terms of their agreement with United.

When they eventually broach the subject with Rashford’s owners, United should tell Barca: ‘Pay up or p*ss off.’

If anyone has reason to revisit the terms of the original deal, it’s United. They were backed into a corner last summer, needing rid of Rashford, who made it clear he wanted only one move – to a club content to bide their time and squeeze the Red Devils.

Barca got a damn good deal. A try-before-you-buy arrangement for an elite talent already proven at the highest level. There might have been question marks around his appetite after he phoned in his last year at United, and how he might adapt to a new league and culture. That’s why Barca were able to blag the terms they did.

Those reasonable doubts have been dispelled by Rashford’s output and the manner in which he has embraced life in Catalonia.

Even if Hansi Flick doesn’t see Rashford as a first-choice starter, Barca are still getting good value.

Flick’s preferred front three does not include the England star. That’s a reflection of the quality available to the Barca boss more than a slight on Rashford. As forward lines go, there aren’t many – any? – better than Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

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But as Raphinha’s current injury and the date on Lewandowski’s birth certificate highlight, Barca need depth. The defeat to Atletico Madrid, in which Rashford played off the left then through the middle, proved how valuable he can be.

Whether they sign Rashford or anyone else, Barca need to strengthen their attacking options as well as other areas this summer. And there are only so many levers any club, even one as grand as Barcelona, can yank.

Inevitably, they are keeping their options open. They could choose to re-sign Jan Virgili from Mallorca, which would be a much cheaper deal – for good reasons. The Barca academy graduate remains unproven at an elite level and they did not part on the best terms last summer.

Benfica’s Andreas Schjelderup is also said to be of interest, but the primary appeal of the 21-year-old Norwegian remains his potential. And Benfica are said to want a similar fee for which Barca could sign Rashford.

It is for Barca to decide whether they furnish Flick with proven quality or raw potential. The manager, we suspect, would prefer Rashford.

So United should brace themselves for a call from Barca in which they will plead poverty and ask to borrow Rashford for one more season. In which case, they should be given short shrift all the way to June 15 when their option expires.

If Barca think there are better deals to be done then fine; there are plenty of other clubs who wouldn’t look a gift horse in the mouth. United should deal with them rather than be the patsy for Laporta and Deco.