According to reports, FC Barcelona have a ‘cunning plan’ to sign Marcus Rashford permanently from Manchester United ‘on the cheap’.

Rashford has spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Barcelona, who have the option to sign him permanently from Man Utd for around £26m.

Barcelona took this calculated risk after missing out on Luis Diaz and Nico Williams, with club chiefs won over by Rashford’s versatility and his return to form at Aston Villa.

Rashford was not expected to feature too regularly for Barcelona this season, but he has surpassed all expectations and has proven a really important asset.

The England international contributed 14 goals and 14 assists across all competitions, though Barcelona are yet to commit to signing him permanently.

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This has been further complicated by Barcelona signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United for around £69m, while they are also interested in Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez.

However, with Robert Lewandowski due to leave on a free transfer, there is arguably still room for Rashford at Barcelona next season.

Reports in recent months have indicated that Barcelona want to agree new terms with Man Utd, who have steadfastly refused to budge on their current deal.

But a new report from The Daily Mail claims Barcelona ‘hope’ that their ‘cunning plan’ to sign Rashford in a ‘cut-price deal’ could work.

Barcelona holding out hope of cut-price Marcus Rashford deal for one reason

The report explains:

‘Barcelona are planning to bid just over half that [Rashford’s buy clause value] in the hope that Manchester United’s desire to get Rashford’s £325,000 salary off their wage bill – with the player still under contract at Old Trafford until 2028 – will force them to accept. If United hold out for the full price then Rashford will not start next season as a Barcelona player.

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‘Remaining in the Champions League is Rashford’s priority, which could open the door again to Aston Villa if Barca don’t end up signing him.’

Whatever happens regarding Barcelona, journalist Ben Jacobs has reported this week that the forward will not be back at Man Utd next season.

“My information is still that Marcus Rashford remains a priority for Barcelona in addition to Anthony Gordon,” Jacobs said on United Stand.

“Barca are in talks with Julian Alvarez as well, which might be the one which complicates it for Rashford.

“Man United’s position is to ignore all of the noise and all of the other signings and keep reiterating to Barcelona that this €30m option to buy is excellent value for money and is well below Rashford’s value!

“Man United do not want Rashford back!”

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