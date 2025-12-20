Barcelona are reportedly ‘more inclined’ to sign Marcus Rashford than not after the Manchester United loanee impressed during his loan.

Having been deemed surplus to requirements by Ruben Amorim, Rashford headed for Barcelona but the chances of a permanent move seemed unlikely.

As part of the deal, Barcelona were given the option of signing the 28-year-old permanently for €30m and a report from Mundo Deportivo suggests that is becoming increasingly likely.

The Spanish newspaper says the club’s sporting department is ‘more inclined’ to sign him than let him leave after seven goals and nine assists in 23 games.

As for what has impressed the hierarchy, Rashford’s ‘precision with which he delivers passes and crosses into the box’ has been a highlight and the player has ‘adapted very well to the club and the team’.

Earlier this month, head coach Hansi Flick praised Rashford for being a good option for the bench and suggested he is now at his “best level” after adapting to his new club and league.

“When he’s on the bench it also shows that we have an excellent team. In this position we have excellent players, it’s like that but what I can say is that he’s an absolute professional player,’ Flick said.

“His attitude and his mentality are great. I think in the beginning he had to adapt a little bit, but now he’s at his best level.

“I speak with the players who aren’t playing and tell them why, and what he said to me the last day ‘you don’t have to tell me this. It’s only about the team. We have to win the three points and nothing else.’ It’s what’s important.

“It’s the right attitude and you can see his mentality. He’s here and I’m really happy that he’s here,”

Another theory put forward is that Barcelona may buy Rashford in order to use him as part of a swap for Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez.

Spanish outlet Fichajes reports the La Liga giants, aware of doubts from Barcelona over the signing of the United man, have swiftly decided to explore the conditions of a deal.

As for the player, Rashford is reportedly keen on remaining in Spain beyond the end of this season.

