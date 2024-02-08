Marcus Rashford ‘can leave Manchester United’ with ‘right proposal’ amid ‘active’ interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 giants look destined to lose Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid and have reignited their interest in Rashford to replace the frenchman.

PSG first attempted to lure Rashford from Old Trafford in the summer of 2022, and transfer expert Rudy Galetti has revealed there’s a distinct possibility they will try to land the England international again this summer.

He wrote in his Caughtoffside column: ‘The interest in Marcus Rashford remains active and, with the right proposal, the England international can leave Manchester United’.

While United and Erik ten Hag will be reticent to lose one of their key players, finance expert Kieran Maguire has pointed out that United would “solve all issues” relating to FFP if they sanctioned Rashford’s sale.

“If Marcus Rashford was sold, then it would solve all issues that Manchester United face in respect of Financial Fair Play,” Maguire told Football Insider.

“First of all, realistically, they’ll be looking for around about £100million plus in terms of a transfer fee. That would represent pure profit on their accounts as he’s an academy player.

“Secondly, he is costing the club around £15million a year in wages, so removing that would be beneficial to their wage bill.

“You put those two together, and it would mean they could become very competitive in the transfer market.”

Stan Collymore has picked out Tottenham Hotspur as a potential destination for Rashford.

“For me, it’s really simple — Rashford needs to be at a club where the manager is stable and not going anywhere anytime soon,” Collymore told Caught Offside.

“He needs a manager, who has a lot of control at a club, spends some quality time with him and gets inside his head to figure out exactly how to get the best out of him. If he can find that in Mikel Arteta, so be it but I actually think Ange Postecoglou would do wonders for him.

“Postecoglou would say to Rashford ‘Mate, there’s no pressure, just go out and attack like you did when you were a kid’. He would take the weight of the world off his shoulders and probably help him rediscover his love for the game.

“Let’s be honest as well, I know fans are quick to take the mick but Spurs are a massive club, and there’s no doubt about it, they are heading in the right direction again.”

