According to reports, Manchester United outcast Marcus Rashford has decided his two ‘priorities’ regarding his next move as he remains intent on an exit.

Rashford and Man Utd are working on finding a solution as they are likely to go their separate ways during this summer’s transfer window.

The England international was heavily criticised before Ruben Amorim’s arrival, as his performances dramatically declined after he scored 30 goals in all competitions during the 2022/23 campaign.

It was hoped that Man Utd‘s appointment of Amorim would boost Rashford and he did initially benefit, but the forward and head coach soon butted heads as he was criticsed for his poor showings and attitude in training.

Rashford announced his intention to leave Man Utd ahead of the winter transfer window, though his decline and huge salary provided obstacles as he struggled to secure a move.

READ: ‘Brave’ Manchester United signing to blame for Gyokeres deadlock and Newcastle ineptitude?



Aston Villa eventually decided to offer Rashford an escape route as he replaced Jhon Duran, who was sold to Al-Nassr earlier in the window.

This risk paid off as Rashford returned to form under head coach Unai Emery, grabbing four goals and six assists in 17 appearances across all competitions.

Aston Villa had the option to make Rashford’s move permanent for around £40m, but they have opted against sanctioning this deal following their failure to qualify for the Champions League, while it’s also been widely reported that he favours a move to Barcelona.

However, a switch to Barcelona is far from a guarantee due to their limited budget and favouring of Nico Williams, with a report from Football Insider saying Man Utd are ‘expecting low offers’ for their academy product as ‘moving him on is proving increasingly difficult due to his high wages’ as they ‘lose bargaining power’.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Lewandowski to Liverpool as Barcelona ‘sacrifices’ reassigned to the Premier League

👉 Man Utd insider reveals that INEOS are ‘close to signing’ Mbeumo as new bid emerges

👉 Is Bryan Mbeumo ‘worth’ £63m? Well he is to Brentford…

A report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein has revealed more details on Rashford’s situation, with the forward ‘open’ to two ‘solutions’ amid a pair of key factors behind his decision on his next move.