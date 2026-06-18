Jude Bellingham gives one-word verdict on Marcus Rashford after England heroics as Barcelona drop post

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham has described Marcus Rashford as a “killer” following his heroics for England against Croatia, with Barcelona also dropping an Instagram post about the winger.

England kicked off their 2026 World Cup campaign on Wednesday with a 4-2 win against Croatia, with Rashford among the goalscorers.

The Man Utd winger did not start the Group L game for the Three Lions at the Dallas Stadium and came on as a substitute for Anthony Gordon on 72 minutes.

Rashford, who spent last season on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd, found the back of the net in the 85th minute with a composed finish.

The winger did well for Barcelona last season and helped Hansi Flick’s side win LaLiga for the second successive year.

The 28-year-old scored 14 goals and gave 14 assists in 49 appearances for Barcelona during the 2025/26 campaign.

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However, Barcelona have decided not to trigger the £26million buy-option in the loan deal with Man Utd.

The deadline of June 15 has passed, with Barcelona keen on another loan deal for Rashford.

Man Utd, though, are not receptive to such terms and want to sell Rashford this summer.

Despite their decision, Barcelona have made a post on Instagram about Rashford after England’s win against Croatia.

After the game, Barcelona posted: “World Cup 2026

“Gordon and Rashford featured in England’s 4–2 win over Croatia, with Rashford on target.”

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While the post is not exactly groundbreaking, it shows that Barcelona still have Rashford on their mind, despite the winger “formally” going back to Man Utd.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano posted on X on June 16: “Marcus Rashford formally returns to Manchester United as €30m buy option clause for Barcelona has now expired.

“No decision on future yet as Barça are still keen on keeping Marcus but only on loan.

“Man United taking their time to make decision.”

Maybe, just maybe, Barcelona could eventually come to an arrangement with Man Utd over Rashford after the World Cup.

Rashford himself still wants to return to Barcelona, according to Marca, and the Spanish club’s latest post is only going to encourage the England international winger.

Bellingham and Maguire praise England teammate Marcus Rashford

Harry Maguire has played with Rashford for years for Man Utd and England for years, and the defender was hugely impressed with the winger’s goal.

Maguire is not part of the England squad at the 2026 World Cup, but he still enjoyed Rashford’s goal.

After the match, Rashford posted on Instagram: “LET’s GO”, along with a picture of his goal.

Maguire responded with a clapping emoji and noted: “Chop”.

Real Madrid and England international midfielder Jude Bellingham was also hugely impressed with Rashford.

Bellingham responded to Rashford’s Instagram post by writing: “killer!”

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