Barcelona manager Hansi Flick and Marcus Rashford, who is on loan from Manchester United

Barcelona have decided to pay €30million (£26.1m) to Manchester United to make Marcus Rashford’s loan deal permanent, according to a Spanish report, which has revealed Hansi Flick’s role.

Rashford joined Barcelona on a season-long loan from Man Utd in the summer of 2025 and has been a star for Flick’s side this season.

The England international winger has been a key figure for Barcelona, winning Supercopa de Espana and LaLiga with the Catalan giants.

Rashford has scored 14 goals and given 14 assists in 48 matches in all competitions for Barcelona so far this season.

The 28-year-old is very happy at Spotify Camp Nou and has publicly expressed his desire to stay at Barcelona beyond the end of the season.

Rashford told ESPN in October 2025: “Oh yeah, for sure.

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“I’m enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game.

“For a player it is an honour.”

On May 11, the Man Utd-owned winger said, when asked if he will be at Barcelona next season: “I don’t know.

“I am not a magician, but if I was, I would stay. We will see.

“I came here to win. I want to win as many things as I can. This is one more to add to this.

“This is a wonderful team, they’re going to win so much in the future; to be a part of that would be special.”

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While Barcelona want to keep Rashford, the Catalan giants are not willing to trigger the €30million buy-option in his contract.

Barcelona want another loan deal for Rashford and then make it permanent in 2027.

However, Man Utd are not agreeing to that and want the payment in full now.

Barcelona WILL sign Marcus Rashford from Man Utd

It has now emerged in the Spanish media that Barcelona have decided to trigger the option and pay Man Utd €30m for him.

‘Hansi Flick approves the 30 million signing because there is nothing better for Barca’, reads the headline in the Catalan publication.

The report has added that Flick, who has won back-to-back LaLiga titles with Barcelona, has ‘given the go-ahead’ and wants the Blaugrana to get a deal done with Man Utd for Rashford.

It has been further claimed in the report: ‘The decision does not come by chance. Barca have explored different alternatives, but none have quite clicked.

‘Anthony Gordon is practically locked in with Bayern Munich, while other options, such as Víctor Munoz, are considered unviable at this time.

‘In this scenario, Rashford ‘s continuity gains weight. Flick particularly values ​​his ability to adapt to the system, his versatility in attack and his experience in teams where the pressure is maximum.

‘It is not an unknown, and this in the current context has a key value. In addition, the price plays in his favour.

‘The 30 million euros set in the agreement with Manchester United are considered acceptable for a player who has already demonstrated his good level in the team.’

Flick has taken ‘the definitive step to close a signing that he considers necessary’, concluded the report.

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