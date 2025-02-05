A former Manchester United player reckons Aston Villa are taking a “big gamble” on Marcus Rashford as the 27-year-old is “known for being lazy”.

Rashford secured a loan move to Aston Villa before the January transfer window closed and they have an option to buy him in the summer for around £45m.

On New Year’s Eve, the Man Utd outcast announced his plan to leave his boyhood club in January, but the Premier League giants struggled to offload their academy product.

The England international was linked with AC Milan, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus, but he failed to secure a move to a European giant amid his poor form and huge salary.

Despite this, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery gave the green light for the club to sign Rashford after Jhon Duran was sold to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr and a deal was completed before the transfer deadline.

Former Man Utd defender Paul Parker is “surprised” this move was sanctioned because Rashford can be “lazy” for “anyone” after he behaved in this manner for his boyhood club.

“Aston Villa has gotten themselves a prominent name. Everyone was talking about him two years ago, but today it is a big gamble to sign him,” Parker said.

“I don’t know how big of a say the manager had. I am surprised that Emery has decided to take Rashford on. I am really surprised he has taken on that challenge.

“I wonder where he is going to play him. He doesn’t want to play as a centre forward, and they have good players on the left wing.

“Rashford is known for being lazy, and that is what everyone is thinking about. He did it to his local team, so he can do it to anyone.”

He added: “Barcelona, AC Milan and Monaco were mentioned.

“I don’t think any of those rumours were serious, and now he is going to Birmingham to play for Aston Villa. He is under the microscope.

“Man United, Rashford, Aston Villa and Emery will all be under the microscope.

“Everyone knows about Marcus Rashford, even the guy who works in the local bank who doesn’t know anything about football. And it is not good things he has heard about him.

“His fanboys will try to blame Man Utd, but Rashford is the only one to be blamed, and he has to go and say that publicly.

“He will have to work very hard now. He is not protected by his local fans anymore from his own home town club. Maybe it can take some pressure away from him, but it will be very tough for him.”