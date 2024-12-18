Can you recall the Manchester United XI when Marcus Rashford marked his Premier League debut with a brace against Arsenal in 2016?

United were managed by Louis van Gaal, and Rashford was thrust into the side amid an injury crisis that saw United field an unfamiliar side against the Gunners.

Rashford scored twice in the first half before teeing up one of the midfielders for the third in the second half.

Things have gone sour between Rashford and United but how quickly can you remember Van Gaal’s side around the then-teenage forward? The defence has a very makeshift look about it…

If you enjoyed that and need more reasons to dodge work, we’ve got plenty more quizzes here. And our friends at Planet Football have even more.

In the meantime, make sure you don’t miss these…

MUST READ FROM F365

👉 Man Utd: Marcus Rashford decides transfer ‘preference’ amid one ‘obstacle’ with ‘huge coup’ mooted

👉 Marcus Rashford leaving Man Utd: A case for the Premier League Big Eight

👉 Rashford to Arsenal, Garnacho to Atletico? Six potential 2025 Man Utd sales to fund Amorim rebuild

TRY THIS NEXT ⏳ Can you name the Prem’s top 10 free-kick scorers?