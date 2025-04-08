Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly renewed contact for the potential transfer of Marcus Rashford, having decided against his signing in the January window.

Rashford has spent the last few months with Aston Villa. He made the loan move there as he’d been effectively banished from Manchester United’s squad by Ruben Amorim, not in a matchday squad for weeks prior to the January window opening.

At Villa, the forward has three goals and five assists from 12 games. Manager Unai Emery clearly feels he’s doing well: “He’s really happy with his team-mates. He’s being demanding of himself, with everything we want to work with him, with the team,” he said.

“And I think he’s playing freely. He’s playing comfortably and this is the most important thing to try to connect with him as a person firstly, and after it to connect with him as a player.”

Villa have the first chance of anybody to sign Rashford permanently, as they have a £40million option to make his deal permanent. But if they don’t, L’Equipe suggests PSG are back in the mix for the forward, having looked at him in January.

It’s stated Luis Campos has renewed contact between the club and Rashford’s camp. It comes after they considered the signing in January, but opted to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

It’s believed PSG now want one more explosive forward to round out their attack, and Rashford is that man. Being able to land him depends on whether Villa decide to, though.

If they do decide to sign, it seems likely Rashford would stick with them without a fuss, given they gave him his chance away from United, and he’s taken it with both hands. It seems for sure that he won’t be returning to Old Trafford, though.

Former Red Devil Ben Foster feels the forward has moved on from the club, stating: “He is 100 per cent playing for his move and I don’t see a way back. I wouldn’t necessarily say it’s from Man United’s side – I think Rashford is done with them now. Sometimes it just comes to an end.”

