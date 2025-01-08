Marcus Rashford: Man Utd’s two transfer conditions surface as ‘agent flies’ to meet Euro giants

Marcus Rashford is looking to leave Manchester United.

According to reports, Marcus Rashford has moved closer to leaving Manchester United as his agent has ‘flown’ to meet Serie A giants AC Milan.

Last month, Rashford clarified that he is “ready” to leave Man Utd as he feels it’s time for a new challenge away from Old Trafford.

The England international has been heavily criticised for his poor performances and attitude for Man Utd as his form has drastically declined since he scored 30 goals during the 2022/23 campaign.

Rashford is linked with several European sides since the January transfer window opened and Fabrizio Romano has picked out three clubs as potential destinations.

Romano said: ‘Movements around Marcus Rashford have started as expected,’ he wrote. ‘Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan have both asked for conditions of the deal.

‘More contacts are planned, meanwhile, Galatasaray also approached Rashford this week but he’s prioritising other options in top 5 leagues now.’

On Tuesday evening, a report from The Athletic revealed that Rashford’s agent- also his brother – travelled to meet with AC Milan’s representatives.

‘Marcus Rashford’s representatives have held exploratory talks with AC Milan about loaning the Manchester United forward in the January transfer window. ‘Dwaine Maynard, Rashford’s brother and agent, flew to Milan on Tuesday to hold discussions with recruitment staff at the Serie A side.’

‘Talks remain at a preliminary stage as Milan’s senior executive team were returning from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the team fought back from 2-0 down to beat rivals Inter 3-2 in the Italian Super Cup. ‘Rashford’s salary, worth more than £325,000 a week, would also have to be heavily subsidised for a loan deal to appeal to Milan.’

The Daily Mail also say AC Milan are considering a loan deal, while Man Utd have have set two transfer conditions.

It’s noted that they are open to a loan, but an ‘obligation to buy’ clause must be included and they have also set their asking price.