Barcelona winger Marcus Rashford, who is on loan from Manchester United

Ronald Koeman has urged Barcelona to get a deal done with Manchester United for Marcus Rashford, as Red Devils’ interim manager Michael Carrick tells the club’s co-owners, INEOS, his take on the winger’s future.

Rashford has done well for Barcelona since his season-long loan deal from Man Utd in the summer of 2025.

The England international winger has scored 14 goals and provided 14 assists in 47 matches in all competitions for Barcelona this season.

One of those goals for Rashford came in Barcelona’s 2-0 win against Real Madrid at Spotify Camp Nou in El Clasico on Sunday.

The England international winger found the back of the net after just nine minutes with a stunning free kick, as Barcelona won LaLiga for the second season in a row.

Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman was following the match, and he believes that the Catalan giants should exercise the €30million (£26m) buy-option in the loan deal and keep Rashford at the club permanently.

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Barcelona are in talks with Man Utd over another loan deal for Rashford before signing the winger permanently in 2027.

Koeman said about Rashford, as quoted in AS: “If Barcelona let him return to Manchester United after this loan, I think they will regret it immensely.

“Because €30million in the current market for a player with these characteristics, these numbers, this experience… that’s a rip-off.

“Rashford hurts teams. Madrid looked terrified every time he turned and ran.

“Against Real Madrid, he completely destroyed them on the counter-attack.

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“The speed, the aggression, the directness, the confidence – Madrid couldn’t handle him.

“Every time Barcelona advanced, he was the danger.

“He scores a free kick in El Clásico, stretches the entire defensive line, creates numerical advantages, presses, gets in behind the defence, and yet there are people within the club who hesitate to pay €30 million?

“That seems insane to me.”

Michael Carrick wants Marcus Rashford at Man Utd

Rashford himself has made it clear that he wants to stay at Barcelona, but Man Utd interim manager Michael Carrick has other ideas.

According to Sport, Carrick, who was appointed the interim manager of Man Utd in January 2026 following the departure of Ruben Amorim from Old Trafford, believes that Rashford still has a future at the Premier League club.

While Man Utd co-owners INEOS would like to see the back of Rashford for good, Carrick thinks that the Englishman could be an asset for the team.

The Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication has noted: ‘The English manager has been one of the striker’s biggest supporters in recent months and has never ruled out a return to Old Trafford.

‘In fact, Carrick believes Rashford can still be important for United and has publicly insisted that no decision has been made regarding his situation.

‘Carrick’s role is key because there is no consensus within the club regarding the English striker.

‘Part of the sporting management is pushing for a definitive change of era and considers a sale this summer a priority, especially given his high salary.

‘Carrick, on the other hand, believes Rashford can still rediscover his best form in Manchester and values ​​the performance he has shown during his loan spell at Barca.’

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