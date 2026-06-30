Romano reveals whether Rashford wants to play under Carrick after ‘direct contact’ from Man Utd

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Marcus Rashford is ready to play for Manchester United under manager Michael Carrick.

The transfer guru has reported that Man Utd have made contact with Rashford’s camp over his future.

During the conversations, Man Utd have told Rashford’s agent that they want the winger to be part of manager Carrick’s squad for pre-season.

Rashford is part of the England squad at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

The winger spent last season on loan at Barcelona and helped Hansi Flick’s side win LaLiga.

Barcelona, though, decided against triggering the £26million buy-option in the loan deal with Man Utd.

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The Catalan giants signed Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, but they are still interested in another loan deal for Rashford.

According to Romano, Man Utd have made contact with Rashford, who himself is open to playing under Carrick next season.

Man Utd and Marcus Rashford in talks over future

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Then guys, important things to mention about Manchester United because, according to my information, there has been a direct contact between Marcus Rashford camp and Manchester United.

“So, Man Utd, after welcoming back Marcus Rashford, because Barcelona didn’t activate the buy option clause they had in the loan deal negotiated in June 2025, the player returns to Man Utd, and after taking some time – there were rumours about Tottenham, but this story is not advancing.

“There are many stories always around Marcus Rashford.

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“The reality is that as of today, in terms of negotiations with other clubs, the situation is quiet.

“Barcelona don’t exclude the possibility to bring back Marcus Rashford on loan, but Man Utd don’t want to accept a loan.

“And, so now, what’s happening in the direct contact taking place in the last 24 hours between Marcus Rashford camp and Manchester United, both parties open doors to restarting the process to reintegrate Marcus Rashford into Manchester United squad.

“And that’s an important update because Manchester United informed Marcus Rashford that they would be happy to welcome him back to training, part of the Michael Carrick squad.

“The manager has changed since Marcus Rashford left. There was Ruben Amorim, now there is Carrick.

“So, they would be happy to integrate him as part of the squad for the pre-season and then see what happens later on on the market.

“And Marcus Rashford, from what I understand, didn’t close doors to this.

“So, Rashford is open to restarting his Manchester United life, returning to training, and then again, to see what happens because there is a release clause because maybe clubs will arrive and try to sign Marcus Rashford.

“In that case, there could be an opportunity for the player, for the club, but Rashford is still under contract in 2028 at Manchester United, and Man Utd are open to welcoming him back in their pre-season, in their project.

“Then it doesn’t mean Rashford is 100% staying at Man Utd, but welcoming him back it’s already a big part of the story.

“And so, let’s see what’s going to happen there.”

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