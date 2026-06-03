Marcus Rashford decides whether he will join Newcastle from Man Utd after insulting Barcelona plan

Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford has no plan whatsoever to join Newcastle United in the summer transfer window, according to a reliable report, despite Barcelona making a ludicrous plan to sign the England international winger.

As Rashford prepares for the 2026 World Cup finals with England, the future of the Man Utd winger remains enshrouded in uncertainty.

Barcelona have the option to make Rashford’s loan permanent for £26million and have until June 15 to do it.

However, according to The Times and The Daily Mail, Barcelona have no plans to do that.

The Spanish champions are willing to make an offer of £13million to Man Utd for Rashford in the summer transfer window.

It is hard to imagine Man Utd selling Rashford for such a small transfer fee.

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Man Utd are determined to get £26m from Barcelona for Rashford and are ready to sell the England international winger elsewhere.

Marcus Rashford does not want to join Newcastle

The Mirror has reported Newcastle United’s interest in signing Rashford from Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

There is interest in the 28-year-old England international winger from Tottenham Hotspur, too.

The i Paper has also credited and Newcastle with interest in Rashford, adding that Tottenham, Aston Villa and Bayern Munich are monitoring the winger as well.

However, according to The Mirror, Rashford does not fancy a move to Newcastle.

Rashford is ‘not interested in going to either Newcastle or Tottenham’, according to the report.

The England international has always maintained his desire to play for Barcelona next season.

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Marcus Rashford wants to stay at Barcelona

Rashford told ESPN in October 2025: “Oh yeah, for sure.

“I’m enjoying this football club and I think for anybody who loves football, Barcelona is one of the key clubs in the history of the game.

“For a player it is an honour.”

On May 11, when asked if he will be at Barcelona next season, Rashford said: “I don’t know.

“I am not a magician, but if I was, I would stay. We will see.

“I came here to win. I want to win as many things as I can. This is one more to add to this.

“This is a wonderful team, they’re going to win so much in the future; to be a part of that would be special.”

Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has also urged the Spanish champions to sign Rashford on a permanent basis.

After Rashford’s heroics for Barcelona against Real Madrid in El Clasico last month, Koeman said about the winger: “If Barcelona let him return to Manchester United after this loan, I think they will regret it immensely.

“Because €30million in the current market for a player with these characteristics, these numbers, this experience… that’s a rip-off.

“Rashford hurts teams. Madrid looked terrified every time he turned and ran.

“Against Real Madrid, he completely destroyed them on the counter-attack.

“The speed, the aggression, the directness, the confidence – Madrid couldn’t handle him.

“Every time Barcelona advanced, he was the danger.

“He scores a free kick in El Clásico, stretches the entire defensive line, creates numerical advantages, presses, gets in behind the defence, and yet there are people within the club who hesitate to pay €30 million?

“That seems insane to me.”

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