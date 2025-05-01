Marcus Rashford may well have played his last games for both Manchester United and Aston Villa, so where will he play his football next season?

We know he wants Champions League football, we know – according to the Guardian at least – that he does not want to play for a London club, and we know that Villa have agreed a £40m fee for Rashford but United would want more money from any other club.

So where will he end up? These are the favourites for his home in 2025/26 according to the latest odds and reports:

1) Aston Villa

He’s there, he’s happy, he clearly has a good relationship with the manager and the club’s fans and he has played some excellent football for Villa as they reached the Champions League quarter-finals. But – and this is quite a big but – as it stands, they are bound for the Conference League and Rashford, now more than ever, will feel like he is a Champions League player, which might lead him to…

2=) Barcelona

The ‘dream’, apparently. There was lengthy talk of a loan to the Spanish giants in January but they pulled other levers instead and Rashford is said to be keen to join ‘no matter what‘. The problem? Barcelona are said to be reluctant to pay £40m for Rashford, which is surely the very least that Manchester United will accept after he proved he is still a very effective and motivated footballer at Villa.

2=) Manchester United

Is there a chance that he stays and is rehabilitated? It seems very bloody unlikely but it has happened before. Surely this is only a scenario if no Champions League club will pay £40m, in which case another loan seems rather more likely than being reintegrated by Ruben Amorim.

4) Arsenal

We have read that Rashford is not interested in a move to a London club so this feels like a non-starter, but would he really turn down a move to the perennial runners-up – where he would be an upgrade on 24/25 Gabriel Martinelli – if they were his only Champions League option?

5) AC Milan

A throwback to the January move that never was, which was scuppered by Milan’s more pressing need for Kyle Walker. Milan cannot offer Champions League football so it feels like that particular ship has sailed.

6) Juventus

Another throwback to those January rumours, Juventus have not been linked ahead of the summer but should they sneak back into the Champions League – it will be tight – they could become an option once again.

7) Borussia Dortmund

They pushed and they pushed hard in January, hoping to recreate the Jadon Sancho magic. But right now they are in the Aston Villa position of being rather more likely to land in the Conference League than Champions League.

8) PSG

The Champions League semi-finalists – and conquerors of Aston Villa – are said to be in ‘pole position’ for Rashford and that certainly makes a great deal of sense. They are long-time admirers, the £40m would be no issue and they are Champions League stalwarts. But would they really bring in Rashford so soon after forking out for the rather impressive Khvicha Kvaratskhelia?