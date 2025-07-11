Marcus Rashford’s dream move to Barcelona may never materialise as the Spanish giants have reportedly selected an alternative, Ademola Lookman.

Rashford’s time at Manchester United is realistically over, but both he and the club are struggling to find an exit route.

The 27-year-old spent half of last season on loan at Aston Villa but has made it clear that he favours a move to Barcelona, with the Catalan club looking to strengthen their attacking depth.

Initially, it looked as if Rashford’s move would not come to be with Barceloan going all out to sign Nico Williams, only for the 22-year-old to go sign a ten-year deal with Athletic Bilbao.

Rashford then would have been hopeful about his chances, but a report from Spain suggests Barcelona are going after an alternative, former Everton winger Lookman.

Sport, a newspaper based in Barcelona, says head coach Hansi Flick ‘likes’ the 27-year-old and that he could be available for less than €50 million.

“The Blaugrana have other options on the table, such as Rafa Leao, and are also reportedly keeping a close eye on the situation of Atalanta star Ademola Lookman,” journalist Lluis Miguelsanz said. “He’s a player Flick likes, but his situation isn’t encouraging because relations with his entourage are currently strained.

“Lookman has been trying for years to make the big leap from Atalanta to a top-flight Champions League club, but so far no one has taken the step to sign him.

“The Italian club took a chance by signing him from Leipzig for €10 million, and he’s exploded onto the scene. He’s been gaining international prominence and is now a more mature player, although he needs to take a definitive step to establish himself at the elite level, as his performance is still very inconsistent.

“He’s a pure winger, fast and capable of scoring goals. And he can play in all attacking positions, something Barça highly valued in Luis Díaz, the leading candidate to fill that position if financially possible. Atalanta would be willing to negotiate his sale for less than €50 million because his contract expires in 2027 and he hasn’t renewed yet, and Tottenham are strongly interested in signing him.”

One stumbling block, though, could be Lookman’s choice of agency and their involvement with an ongoing issue at Barcelona.

“The major handicap is that Lookman shares a representation agency with Marc-André ter Stegen, and problems with the goalkeeper are brewing.

“The German will push hard to stay at Barça, and this could create an awkward situation for all parties, which could significantly impact relations with Lookman’s entourage. For now, Barça only has information about his situation, like that of many wingers, but nothing has been done about it.”

Meanwhile, transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano says Rashford is “very open” to the Barcelona move and is “basically waiting for Barca.”

“Marcus Rashford would be very keen on a move to Barcelona. Marcus Rashford is very open to that opportunity. I always told you since January and I keep repeating that Rashford would love Barca move and he’s basically waiting for Barca move because he has many opportunities.

“Rashford is losing the number 10. He was informed 24 hours before about that, through his agents of course, but let me say that it’s not just Marcus Rashford desire to leave Manchester United.

“All of this also starts from Manchester United desire to part ways from Marcus Rashford since January and continuing this summer. So it’s not only Rashford who wants to leave United but there is also United who are pushing the opportunity to sell Marcus Rashford or to find a solution for him this summer.

“When I say Man United it’s the management, it’s the coach Ruben Amorim. So all parties are going to the same direction for Marcus Rashford to leave.”

