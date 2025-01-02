Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has turned down ‘three huge offers’ to play in Saudi Arabia, according to reports.

Rashford is surplus to requirements at Man Utd amid concerns over his attitude and application.

The fact that he has failed to perform on the pitch despite earning over £300,000 a week has hardly helped either.

He was left out of Ruben Amorim’s matchday squad for last month’s Manchester derby and did not return until Monday night’s Premier League match at home to Newcastle United.

He was an unused substitute against the Magpies, so his inclusion on the bench was probably a ploy to get him to leave.

Several Premier League clubs have been linked with Rashford in recent weeks and a report from talkSPORT has claimed his ‘dream transfer’ is to La Liga giants FC Barcelona.

Barcelona hardly have the finances to afford Rashford’s wage demands, let alone his reported £50million asking price.

There are clubs in Saudi Arabia with the money at their disposal, though. Unfortunately for them, 27-year-old has no interest in playing in the Middle East.

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

👉 Ruben Amorim retains support of ‘most players’ at Man Utd despite ‘football suicide’

👉 Gyokeres comments make mockery of £80m Man Utd January chat

👉 Who is the best goalkeeper in the Premier League in 24/25?

Man Utd: Rashford rejects ‘three huge offers’ and chance to earn £35m a year

This has been reported by the Daily Mail, where it is claimed Rashford has ‘rejected three huge offers from Saudi Arabia – worth £35m-a-year’ despite being allowed to leave Man Utd.

Unfortunately for clubs in the Saudi Pro League, Rashford ‘will only go to a competitive club and league that would give him a chance of regaining his place in the England squad’.

The report adds:

It’s understood he has turned down three mega-money offers from the Saudi Pro League that would eclipse his £315,000-a-week deal at United, and has also ruled out any moves to Turkey. Despite saying last month that he is ‘ready for a new challenge and the next steps’ in his career, Rashford is open to staying at United where he is under contract until June 2028. Sources say he is waiting for a recall from Amorim and will give 100 per cent to the team, but a 20-year association to his boyhood club could now be drawing to an end. United will listen to offers for Rashford this month as they try to comply with profit and sustainability rules, and would also consider a loan move if his new club pay a fee and cover the majority of his wages. But any move would have to suit the player before his brothers and sole representatives, Dwaine Maynard and Dane Rashford, would enter into negotiations. United’s players are said to be surprised at Rashford’s exclusion given that he is still the club’s joint-top scorer in the Premier League with four goals.

As many as four? Wow. His ostracisation really is a surprise!

READ NOW: Man Utd players of interest to Van Nistelrooy despite just eight-point gap: ‘Looking at my network’