According to reports, there are set to be ‘new talks’ between Manchester United and FC Barcelona over Marcus Rashford’s future.

Last summer, Rashford left Man Utd to join Barcelona on loan with an option to buy for around £26m.

And the England international has massively surpassed expectations this season, having contributed 14 goals and 14 assists in his 49 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions.

Therefore, the £26m fee for Rashford now feels like a bargain, but Barcelona’s financial troubles may prevent a permanent deal from happening.

Considering Rashford’s great form, Man Utd likely won’t have too much trouble getting £26m from another club this summer, but Barcelona are reportedly keen to sign him with a ‘new formula’.

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Now, a report from Football Insider‘s Pete O’Rourke claims Man Utd are set to have ‘new talks’ over Rashford, as Barcelona ‘go cool’ on the £26m deal.

The Spanish giants are currently ‘unwilling to exercise the option’, but they ‘remain keen to renegotiate and sign him permanently for a lower fee’.’

O’Rourke explained: “There is a purchase option in there for around 26 million, which Barca don’t really want to meet.

“They want to renegotiate and see if they can possibly get him on loan again or get that fee lower so that they can sign him on a permanent.

“But look, Rashford has really enjoyed his time at Barcelona. His priority, I think, will be to make that move permanent and stay at the Camp Nou.

“He’s really impressed Hansi Flick as well, and he has admitted that he would like to see Rashford stay at the club.”

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“There is a route back for Marcus Rashford because…”

But former Man Utd assistant Rene Meulensteen thinks the permanent appointment of Michael Carrick offers a “route back” for Rashford.

“There is a route back for Marcus Rashford because Michael Carrick knows him,” Meulensteen told BOYLE Sports.

“I think there is a really important conversation to be had, no two ways about it.

“Marcus has grown up as a little kid from Manchester. He’s Manchester United through and through. And for whatever reason, something has made him make the decision to move away.

“Maybe it has been good for him to move away for a while, just to have a look at it and look back at Manchester United from the outside in. Because it will also have given him the opportunity to realise how much Man United actually means to him.

“Because he knows Michael and Michael knows him, I think it’s definitely a good conversation that they should have.

“And then obviously, it all depends on what exactly the expectations are from both parties.”

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