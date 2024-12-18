Marcus Rashford deciding to leave Manchester United is the issue of the day, though there’s still room for some real Man City anger.

Raging at Rashford

Dropped for ONE game, and goes on to give an interview talking about moving on and joining another team. What a talentless ambitionless spineless waste of space this man has been. One of my favorite players since he came on, he has gone the Lingard & Martial way as expected. No willpower to back his talent. A lazy and careless attitude. No willingness to improve or fight. I feel a bit icky that he was a player I really admired at one point.

It speaks volumes how one quick reprimand for below-par performances, and the toys are out of the pram. There is not a decent club in the world who would pay above 30m for him. That is Championship level fees for a distinctly average player, who will of course not get any decent offer cause he is a bit crap. I am on my knees praying that PSG or Bayern throw some 40-50m at us to get rid of this huge liability to the club in terms of wages, attitude and performances.

The players who are currently better than Rashford in the United squad in his position:

– Amad

– Bruno

– Mount (Better gameplay and attitude)

– Garnacho

– Hojlund

– Sancho (Technically still a United player)

– Antony (Better attitude and effort)

So yeah, being 8th choice at a club that has at best an average squad, is a shameful indictment of Rashford. He is better off in lesser leagues where the pace is slower. Just so so disappointed that he chose to do all this drama and interview after a fantastic derby win. If you want to leave, speak up when the window is open. Not 2 days after you have been dropped. It comes across as crass and uncaring.

Good luck and good riddance, hope they manage to sell him off on 1st January. It’s time we had some standards for the squad.

Aman

Marcus Rashford is a line in the sand

It always makes me chuckle when is see a headline like ‘Marcus Rashford is put up for sale by Man United’. How is a person put up for sale? They aren’t used cars, they can’t just be listed on some Premier League version of Auto Trader. “One Premier League forward, 27 years, reasonable condition, available immediately, £40m o.n.o, no time wasters”

If we’re assuming such reports of Rashford’s imminent exit are true, and given the gleaming record of football transfer speculation why wouldn’t we, then it would represent a monumental ‘line in the sand’ action from Man United’s management team.

Amorim is so deftly honest and charming that all his comments seem to land perfectly. His explanation for the absence of Garnacho and Rashford from the derby squad was short but instantly reverberated with how we see both players. The over indulgence of Rashford, the celebrity he has become, but also the danger for Garnacho to follow that same path. It felt like a challenge for the youngster and a dismissal of the veteran.

Marcus has always been the golden boy, the favourite son of Manchester United, even when he wasn’t. Locally born and raised, at the club since the age of 12, bursting from the academy with speed and threat, a moral leader, a quiet unassuming character, a potential for greatness. He is the embodiment of United’s identity. If he was ever to leave it would have been on his terms, because the club had failed him, not lived up to his ambition. Now though those roles are reversed.

Dead weight isn’t tolerated in Ratcliffe’s new United. His arrival preceded lay offs at all levels of the club from sales staff to board members, coaches to players. Rashford is different only in the size of the challenge to move him on. At £15m a year and three years left to run, his contract is a difficult obstacle and will mean some major concession of transfer fee to any interested party. That the fee will be 100% profit in PSR terms will help but whatever the result his leaving would represent a bad day for both club and player regardless of whatever spin can be conjured.

Dave, Manchester

Would Man City be better without Haaland?

Someone made reference to Haaland and van Nistelrooy the other day and there’s, for me, some interesting parallels.

Now I love me some Ruud, he was our talisman when I was at my peak match going age and living on Sir Matt Busby Way; the man is and was an absolute United legend. However, at the time he departed, brought to a head by personality clashes with a young Ronaldo, there was a sense that the team had become too reliant on him for goals. His numbers were extraordinary, but the rest of the team were scoring less. The whole attacking operation had become about creating chances for him and we’d ended up a bit one-dimensional.

Fast forward a couple of seasons, and we’re lifting a league and European cup double with Rooney, Tevez and Ronaldo playing as a fluid front three and goals coming from all over the pitch. We’d let our single biggest source of goals go, but we’d become a better attacking side as a result (admittedly fuelled by two generational talent youngsters).

Where this compares to Haaland is that I think City could hurt you in more different ways prior to his arrival when they’d use false nines and endlessly score 6 yard tap ins from cutbacks. Haaland’s arrival initially added a new dimension, that actually took them to another level, but as time has worn on, that new dimension has increasingly become the only dimension and they’re far more predictable and easy to defend against.

Now I might be talking total arse, and that actually it’s because their other attacking ideas revolve around de Bruyne (increasingly creaky), Foden (inexplicably dropped off a cliff) and Doku (shit) but there’s definitely something wrong at the moment.

Lewis, Busby Way

Man City fans are angry

Bigging up Boehly

Never really thought I’d do this but writing in to demand more appreciation for the Boehly Eghbali brains trust. I’m not going to be a hypocrite – I did think there were crazy moments and really thought it might all go to shit when they had their civil war at the beginning of the season.

However now, the common line going around the mails and a lot of f365 features is ah well, throw money and a good coach at it and results will come.

Firstly, the BE brains trust made a huge strategic decision to spend high on transfers for the first couple of windows all on talented youth. This is not just throwing money, this is a deliberate strategy expecting that a young talented squad gels over time because I guarantee you that there are no more summer windows like the two just gone by. The spine (minus GK – I think our CBs are pretty decent) is set for many years and will hopefully only get better.

Secondly, a bit of nuance on the money spend would be nice. The lowering of wages and amortisation of long contracts with clear incentives (Jackson and Palmer getting upgraded contracts after good seasons) is also smart (and the opposite of a certain Ratcliffe) – cutting wages where it is most effective and still persuading elite talent to join – just drooling over Estevao joining next season. It was a sticking point with Osimhen and the BE trust stayed strong.

There were also two bits of ruthless decision-making reminiscent of our dear Roman – getting rid of Poch and selling Gallagher. I was against both decisions and that’s why I’m a fan. While both were good, neither were taking us to elite club status. Sterling too – at least arsenal are helping to pay half for him to sit on the bench.

So yeah, a bit of nuance please – this was never a throw money and something will stick. Like most good plans, this was long-term focused, principled, and blocked out the noise.

Saaj (CFC)