Marcus Rashford ‘sparks furious backlash’ by leaving Man Utd on loan

Marcus Rashford could have picked the right club in Aston Villa

Marcus Rashford has left Manchester United for Aston Villa. Thankfully everybody is keeping their heads and definitely not losing perspective…

Poor trait of an icon

‘Former Man United star accuses Ruben Amorim of being ‘disrespectful’ over his Marcus Rashford comments after outcast joined Aston Villa on loan’ we will just about swallow from MailOnline.

But when you are dropping the word ‘icon’ in the opening paragraph, you had better deliver somebody other than Mikael f***ing Silvestre.

At least BirminghamLive did not use that moniker; they were too busy pretending that Rashford had ‘slammed’ the Manchester United manager:

‘Ruben Amorim slammed as Marcus Rashford breaks silence on Man Utd exit for Aston Villa’

(by Mikael Silvestre (not an icon)).

Block party

Marcus Rashford has joined Aston Villa, who are very much a Premier League club.

So a penny for the thoughts of Daily Star‘s Chief Football Writer Jeremy Cross, who exclusively wrote last month: ‘Manchester United bosses want to block Marcus Rashford from joining another English rival.

‘It’s understood United co-owner and INEOS chemicals group chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe is not willing to allow Rashford to go to one of his club’s immediate rivals.

‘With United facing the prospect of having to fund a significant chunk of Rashford’s £350,000-a-week wages, Ratcliffe is not prepared to do this and risk seeing one of his own players damage United’s chances of securing European qualification this season.’

To be fair, maybe he belatedly looked at the Premier League table and realised that Villa are not one of their ‘immediate rivals’.

Tell me why…

So why Aston Villa? Thankfully, The Sun are here with the inside track:

‘Three reasons Marcus Rashford chose Aston Villa with Man Utd ace previously expecting transfer to European giant’

Is one of those ‘nobody else wanted him’? Yes, yes it is. Also, Champions League football and maintaining his high wages. Thank the lord for The Sun‘s well-informed ‘Man Utd insider’ for the kind of knowledge that we absolutely could not have gleaned ourselves.

Definitely worth rolling out that ‘EXCLUSIVE’ tag.

The verdict is in

So how have the Manchester United squad responded to the exit of Rashford? Well, Alejandro Garnacho was quick with a ‘four-word verdict’, according to the Mirror.

That ‘four-word verdict’? ‘All the best Rash.’

It turns out that Mediawatch has been merrily writing ‘four-word verdicts’ on leaving cards for near-strangers. Oops. Hope they don’t take that personally.

Obviously those four words double up as not just a ‘four-word verdict’ but a ‘clear transfer message’ (Manchester Evening News); have we been merrily sending those to people leaving IT too?

Meanwhile, the Express report that Jadon Sancho has sent a ‘telling two-word message’. It’s hard to be ‘telling’ in two words but this is truly effective messaging: ‘He’s back.’

Telling.

If you’re bored of London…

We must return to that Alejandro Garnacho four-word verdict/clear transfer message because it has appeared on Football.London, who of course have a massive interest in what an Argentine winger has posted in a virtual leaving card to a Manchester United player leaving on loan for a Midlands-based club.

Alejandro Garnacho fires clear Man Utd transfer message amid Chelsea talks as deal confirmed

Now he’s ‘firing’ his clear Man Utd transfer message ‘amid Chelsea talks’ that are not actually taking place, with Fabrizio Romano saying on Sunday: “There is interest from Chelsea, but at the moment, there are still no advanced negotiations, club-to-club.”

And the ‘deal confirmed’ was obviously Rashford’s loan move to Aston Villa, which really is absolutely f*** all to do with football in London.

Wake us up when January ends…in early February.

Furious and furiouser

Marcus Rashford has joined Aston Villa on loan. That’s the deal.

In an interview with his new club, he said: “It’s a club that’s in a good position in the league, and they’re pushing to get higher. Still in the Champions League, a good, ambitious manager and great talent in the squad.

“I’ve had to choose somewhere where I feel my style of football is suited to, and can help them and help me rediscover and improve as a player. Obviously it’s only short-term I’m here, so I want to make the most of my time here, and the only way to do that is by using my attributes and my skillset to help the team.”

There are some loons on X who have seen this as an early lack of commitment; clearly a man signing on loan really should pledge his future, maybe getting the club badge tattooed across his chest.

And wherever there are loons on social media, you will find GB News, with an agenda against the child-feeder.

Marcus Rashford sparks furious backlash in first interview since leaving Man United for Aston Villa

‘Sparks furious backlash’? The first quote – from a Manchester United fan – reads: ‘Oii he’s just using them for a short term spell.’

Furious much?

Another reads: ‘That last sentence sounds like he’s prepared to only be here for 6 months. Still though, let’s hope he performs and potentially he can stay.’

Bloody hell. Not sure about you guys but when we get really damned ‘furious’, we wish the offenders the best of luck with their future endeavours.