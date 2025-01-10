Marcus Rashford: Barcelona transfer ‘serious option’ as giants ‘go all out’ on Man Utd forward

La Liga giants FC Barcelona are prepared to ‘go all out’ for the signing of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, according to reports in Spain.

Rashford is allowed to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window after falling out of favour under new head coach Ruben Amorim.

He was first omitted from a matchday squad for the trip to rivals Manchester City on December 15 and has not played since.

The England International was an unused substitute once, though, against Newcastle United two weeks later.

There is plenty of interest in Rashford, with Napoli being linked with a swap deal involving Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund both keen.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have always been in the background but the Catalan club’s financial situation means a deal will be very difficult to pull off.

Rashford earns over £300,000 a week at Old Trafford and United have reportedly set a £50million asking price, making a permanent transfer impossible for Hansi Flick’s side.

A loan departure seems the most likely this month. Depending on how much of the 27-year-old’s salary the Red Devils want covered, a move until the end of 2024/25 could suit the Blaugrana.

Barcelona ‘enter the bidding’ for Man Utd outcast Rashford

Their interest appears to be genuine as a report from Spanish outlet Sport claims Barcelona ‘will bid’ for Rashford and are ready to go ‘all out’ to sign him on a six-month loan.

Incoming signings depend on sales and if they do get rid of a player or two, the Catalan giants will be ready to pounce.

Indeed, Barca ‘have entered the bidding’ for Rashford’s signature and having initially been an ‘alternative’, they are now ‘a serious option’.

The signing of the England and United star is deemed ‘a complex but not impossible operation’ and Barca sporting director Deco has had ‘informal meetings with players’ environments’ during a trip to Saudi Arabia.

This includes speaking to current Barca players – likely including Juventus and Arsenal-linked defender Ronald Araujo – and potential signings – like Rashford.

The most likely departures in Catalonia are Araujo, Eric Garcia and Ansu Fati, with salary space needing to be freed up if Rashford can be signed this month.

The report claims Rashford ‘has several proposals on the table’ amidst interest from Milan, Dortmund and Napoli, while Arsenal have also reportedly been in contact with their Premier League rivals and FA Cup opponents this weekend.

To add fuel to the fire, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Barcelona’s interest in Rashford.

Romano says the player’s camp has been in contact with Barca, after being ‘informed on conditions of a loan deal’.

