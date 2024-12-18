Could Marcus Rashford end up at PSG, Barca or Arsenal?

So Marcus Rashford says he wants to leave Manchester United…

The academy graduate reckons the time has come for ‘a new challenge’ after a fraught period for the player and his club.

Rashford’s attitude and commitment has been questioned and Ruben Amorim’s arrival has coincided with the No.10’s reluctance to work on putting his career back on track with his boyhood club.

Amorim says United ‘are better with Rashford’ but there seems little chance of redemption following his words to Henry Winter.

The big question now: where next for Rashford?

Who can afford the wages he’s being paid at United, and is there a club who could pay what the Red Devils might expect to sell in January? Will it be a loan exit initially?

We’ve made a case for each of the Premier League big-hitters, but there is also a suggestion that Rashford would prefer a move abroad.

The day after Rashford’s revelation, these are the bookies favourites to take him. Where will the striker go next?

Of course, it wasn’t always like this between Rashford and United.

As an academy graduate, it’s damning on all parties that a parting now looks inevitable. Remember when he made his Premier League debut, back in 2016, when Louis van Gaal hit the deck in front of Arsene Wenger?

Reckon you can recall Rashford’s team-mates on his top-flight bow?

