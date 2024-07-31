Atletico Madrid and Chelsea are ‘close to a full agreement’ over a deal to send Conor Gallagher to the Spanish capital, according to reports.

Gallagher was arguably the Blues’ second-best player behind Cole Palmer in 2023/24 but is available for transfer with Tottenham and Aston Villa being strongly linked over the last year.

His growing importance does not bother Chelsea, who are happy to sell their academy graduate to secure some of that sweet pure profit.

He and Trevoh Chalobah are two players to come through the club’s youth academy who are expected to leave in the summer transfer window.

As well as Spurs and Villa, Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are interested in signing Gallagher and made a derisory £17million bid for the 24-year-old in June.

It has been widely reported that Chelsea have been looking for around £40m for the midfielder.

MORE ON CHELSEA FROM F365

👉 Conor Gallagher next? Name all the England internationals to play in La Liga – F36Skive

👉 Chelsea attempt to hijack Arsenal transfer amid ‘ongoing discussions’ over stunning swap deal

Gallagher is still on holiday after helping England reach the final of Euro 2024 and Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca says the player will return to training in the coming days.

Maresca was asked about the Englishman’s future and admitted that “anything can happen”, before noting that is the case for every player in his squad.

“At the moment, Conor will be back with us at Cobham,” he said. “He will be in Cobham in the next days.

“If the transfer window is open, anything can happen. Not only for Conor but for all of the players.”

Atletico’s interest in Gallagher has really accelerated this week, with Fabrizio Romano revealing on Tuesday morning that talks are well underway, with Chelsea asking for at least 35 million euros (£29.4m).

Romano wrote on X: “Atletico Madrid and Chelsea are now in direct talks for Conor Gallagher deal. Negotiations underway for package worth around €35/40m add-ons included, requested by Chelsea.

“Gallagher, on top of Atletico list as revealed in May – now getting closer.”

Romano provided another update (the man does love an update after all) on Tuesday evening, adding that a “full agreement” is close.

“Understand Atleti and Chelsea are close to reach full agreement on fee around €35/40m, add-ons included” Romano wrote.

“Deal depends on player side and terms. Atleti want Conor as priority… but timing will be crucial.”

Romano’s update came after transfer expert Matteo Moretto stated that an agreement is “very close”, though a “green light” from Gallagher is currently “missing”

Moretto said: “Atletico and Chelsea are very close to reaching an agreement for Conor Gallagher. Now the footballer’s last green light is missing. Some details regarding the midfielder’s contract remain to be settled.”

👉 More: Chelsea news | Premier League five-year net spend | Who will be the next England manager?