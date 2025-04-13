Enzo Maresca blamed the ‘environment’ at Stamford Bridge for the draw against Ipswich as Chelsea made mistakes which could cost them the Champions League.

Chelsea lost ground in the Champions League qualification race with a draw against an Ipswich side they lost to at Portman Road in December.

One point from a possible six against a team almost certain to be relegated could prove remarkably costly to Chelsea, who are sixth in the Premier League table with a difficult run-in ahead.

It could have been even worse for Chelsea had they not managed to stage a comeback from two goals down, with Ipswich going into half-time ahead thanks to goals from Julio Enciso and Ben Johnson.

Both came from Chelsea long balls headed straight back by Ipswich and Maresca felt his players strayed from his coaching because of pressure from the home fans.

“We started quite well, creating chances,” he said. “Then when they scored the first goal, the game completely changed. The dynamic of the game, I think for 20 to 25 minutes until [half-time], we were not good enough, especially defensively, because the two goals we conceded were from our mistakes. The team was not good enough in different things.

“I think we lost a little bit of confidence, because we conceded, probably because of the environment.

“Both goals we conceded, we can defend better. But if you analyse both goals, the first goal is from an Enzo long ball and then we concede. The second is a goal kick, a long ball and we concede.

“This is the moment that you have to continue doing the right things and don’t change the plan. The second goal, we decide to play long, because the environment is there, and we concede the second one. You have to be strong, you have to continue with the things that you are doing.

“Sometimes you go long, [but] it doesn’t mean that you are going to control something. The second goal we conceded is for that.

“In terms of fans, I said many times, we are stronger with our fans, we are a better team. It’s up to them to decide the way. For sure today, probably, at 0-1, 0-2, it’s normal to be the way they were. But it’s probably the moment the players need more support.”

An own goal from Trevoh Chalobah within seconds of the restart gave Chelsea hope of salvaging a result, which they did with Jadon Sancho’s wonderful late curler from the edge of the area.

“He’s doing well,” Maresca said of a player Chelsea might yet pay £5m to not keep. “Today we decided to start with Pedro and Noni. Noni is back from injury, scored twice the other day. Pedro is doing well. And Jadon is playing almost every game.

“The idea was just to refresh a little bit with him, knowing that he’s going to give us a good moment, goal, assist, and he’ll show himself in the second half. Then for the future, to be honest, now is the moment. With one month to go, it’s just the focus. It’s about how we can finish, and then we have time to decide.”

