Maresca destroyed for creating ‘f***ing disaster’ as Chelsea ‘have no clue what they’re doing’

Chelsea hero John Obi Mikel has blasted head coach Enzo Maresca and co-owner Todd Boehly with the Blues at risk of missing out on Champions League qualification.

Maresca has been transparent with Chelsea fans over the club’s expectations this season, dismissing ambitions of a Premier League title push after a strong start to 2024/25.

The Blues are now sixth in the Premier League and their only chance of winning a trophy this season is in the Europa Conference League, which they are strong favourites to win.

Qualifying for the Champions League is the be-all and end-all, though, as Maresca stated last week.

He said: “The club asked to play Champions League in two years. If we are able to bring this club after one year, it will be fantastic.

“It’s very important for sure [Champions League qualification]. First of all for the club, for the fans, because this club belongs to the Champions League. Then for a while, we didn’t play Champions League, we didn’t compete for important titles.

“The only thing I can say is that now we are in the right process, we are in the right direction. Chelsea has never been top four in the table in the last two years.

“This season, we spent almost all our season top four at least. So that shows that we are in the right direction. For sure it’s not enough because we want to bring this club where this club belongs.

“As I said, that is Champions League. We’re going to try to do our best and if we are able to do that, we’re going to be very happy. Otherwise, we’re going to try next year.”

This did not go down well with Mikel, who launched a tirade on the Chelsea head coach on his podcast this week.

The former Blues midfielder says he has not watched a single Conference League game this term and took exception with Maresca saying the club are currently ahead of schedule.

“Who the f*** has told them that? Are you f****** kidding me? This is Chelsea Football Club,” Mikel said on the Obi One podcast.

“You can’t be ahead of the f***ing schedule, this is the f***ing Chelsea Football Club, no disrespect to Leicester where he’s coming from, this is f***ing Chelsea Football Club. We are a Champions League football club, that’s what we are.

“He can’t come out and say if the club employs you, if they’ve told you that. No, mate. This is a Champions League football club. We’ve always been in the Champions League.

“I can swear to you right now I’ve never watched a f***ing game in the Conference League. I’ve never watched it, I don’t care about it, that’s not who we are.

“We are a Champions League football club. So for me, for him to come out and say we’re ahead of schedule, no you are not. We should be there.

“I think that comment that the manager made about us not being contenders to win the Premier League has got into the players’ heads, and the whole thing since then has been a f***ing disaster. We have no clue what we’re doing.”

Mikel then took aim at Chelsea co-owner Boehly, who has been slammed for prioritising profit over trophies, which is not something we think is the case, to be fair.

“They bought this football club with the sole purpose of winning not making a profit,” he said.

“If you buy Chelsea Football Club and think you are here to make a profit, no mate, you can f**k off, you can f**k off.

“You need to win trophies. You can make your profit, but you need to win trophies.”

