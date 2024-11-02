Maresca explains expensive Chelsea star throws off ‘balance’ amid Real Madrid efforts for him

Enzo Maresca has explained why he is currently not picking Enzo Fernandez at Chelsea

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has explained he is not currently starting Enzo Fernandez due to the “balance” of the midfielder being better without him in it, amid reports that Real Madrid want him.

Fernandez was signed for almost £107million in January 2023. It came at the back end of a huge January window for the Blues, not long after Todd Boehly had become chairman.

But a year and a half after the huge signing, the Argentine currently finds himself outside of new manager Maresca’s plans.

In the last two Premier League games, he has started on the bench, and played only 18 minutes in the last of them – a win against Newcastle.

Maresca has explained that he feels the balance of his side is currently better without Fernandez in it.

“First of all, it’s a matter of balance. In this moment, Romeo [Lavia] and Moises [Caicedo] give us physicality, strength in the middle,” he said in a press conference.

That he is dispensable in the matchday squad means Chelsea could also do without Fernandez for good, which will be music to the ears of Real Madrid, who are apparently keen on signing him.

Indeed, Fichajes reports he is the La Liga giants’ main target to improve their midfield, and they have two potential ways of securing the transfer.

It’s stated they will either offer Chelsea £84million – a lot lower than their original outlay – or they will offer up Aurelien Tchouameni, presumably with some cash, though how much is not revealed.

MORE ON CHELSEA FROM F365:

👉 ‘Lazy’ Man Utd not a ‘proper team’: Merson predicts Chelsea win at Old Trafford

👉 Van Nistelrooy, Slot and £30m signings among five random reunions this weekend

👉 Moises Caicedo forces his way into the Premier League team of the season so far

The report also suggests that Fernandez could look for a route out of Stamford Bridge amid his current lack of minutes.

That might be a bit premature given he has only been left out for two games, but if that continues, knowing there are big clubs being linked with him, he could look to the exit.

READ MORE: Chelsea plan to scupper Liverpool for Salah replacement, with exodus to help Blues