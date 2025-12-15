Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has failed to expand on his cryptic comments made after Saturday’s win over Everton.

After Chelsea beat Everton 2-0 in the Premier League, Maresca bizarrely claimed that “the last 48 hours have been the worst” he has experienced as Blues head coach.

“Since I joined the club the last 48 hours has been the worst 48 hours since I joined the club because many people didn’t support us.

“Worst 48 hours since I joined the club because people didn’t support me and the team.

“In general. I love the fans and I am very happy with the fans.”

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney said on his podcast that Maresca’s comments felt “very premeditated”.

Rooney said: “For me it was very similar to the Mo Salah situation last week where it was very premeditated.

“He knows exactly what he is saying and who he is aiming it at and the board and owners at Chelsea will know it is aimed at them.”

Maresca asked about his Chelsea future

The consensus is that Maresca was throwing shade at the Stamford Bridge hierarchy, and he was back speaking to the press on Monday ahead of his side’s Carabao Cup quarter-final against Cardiff City.

When asked if he had explained what he meant to people above him at the club, Maresca replied: “I already spoke about that and I don’t have nothing to add. It’s Cardiff tomorrow, please. I already spoke about that and I think I was quite clear. No more than that.

“I respect your opinion and people’s opinion. I have nothing to add. My focus is on tomorrow’s game and that we can achieve the third semi-final in my time at the club.

“We are in an era where everyone can say what they think. I respect people’s opinions, your opinion, but I have nothing to add. My focus is on tomorrow. I already answered the question and my focus is on tomorrow. I don’t have nothing to add.”

Maresca continued: “I can speak Italian, my language, Spanish very well, French, English, I think I was clear with what I said.

“It’s done, it’s finished. It was after the game, I said what I said, and it’s done. It’s finished. Now, Cardiff. We need to move forward because tomorrow we have Cardiff.

“I said after the game that I love Chelsea supporters – they deserve the best. Again, I don’t have nothing to add.”

Maresca, who is “absolutely” committed to being Blues boss, added: “When you are Chelsea manager, you understand that the expectations are higher. This season, compared to last season, they are even higher. It is something normal when you are Chelsea player or manager.

“Since I joined the club, I always tried to say the same; building a winning mentality by winning games. Tomorrow is another chance to be in another semi-final and it’s an important moment for everyone at the club.

“I think we are in the right direction. There are some moments where we dropped some points but it is part of the journey. I have the feeling we are getting better and better.”

Nobody knows why Maresca said what he said

Maresca’s comments were cryptic and unnecessary during a difficult period for Chelsea.

They were on a four-game winless run before beating Everton, having lost to Atalanta in the Champions League – a result that will likely leave the Blues in a play-off spot rather than the top eight and an automatic place in the last 16.

Nobody outside the club knows why he said what he said, but at least he came through the adversity to guide Chelsea to victory against David Moyes’ side.

