Maresca reveals Chelsea No. 1 ‘keeper as Sanchez ‘recovers mentally and physically’ from errors

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Filip Jorgensen is “our keeper at the moment” ahead of Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea goalkeeper Sanchez has made several high-profile errors in the Premier League this season.

The Spaniard’s latest blunder – his fifth error leading to a goal in 2024/25 – came against Manchester City, days after Maresca defended him following a mistake v Wolves.

Jorgensen started in between the sticks for the Blues’ next league match against West Ham and is now Maresca’s first-choice in the Premier League moving forward.

“I said that the Filip solution was also to give Robert some time to recover mentally and physically,” Maresca told reporters on Thursday.

“But the idea is not to game by game change the keeper. In the last Premier League game we had Filip and in the FA Cup it was Robert. Our keeper at the moment is Filip.

“I spoke with Robert a few days before West Ham where I took the decision to play Filip. I never spoke again with Robert. Filip, exactly the same.

“They know the situation. This is the situation now and then we will see.”

Sanchez started in the FA Cup defeat at his former club Brighton last Sunday and the Blues are currently preparing for a Premier League rematch against Fabian Hurzeler’s men on Friday night.

Chelsea – who are fourth in the Premier League – have a number of injuries to deal with and Maresca provided an update on Nicolas Jackson, who is out for six to eight weeks, Romeo Lavia, Wesley Fofana and captain Reece James.

“Like Nico, it could be after the international break (for Lavia),” Maresca revealed.

“He (Fofana) started with us a few days ago. He needs two or three weeks. It is a good feeling that he is back with us.

“Reece is okay. Against Brighton in the cup, it was planned to give him a rest. He had some rest in the last days but he is available.”

Chelsea were superb under Maresca in the first 15 games of the season before a dramatic dip in form.

They are somewhat back on track with two wins in their last three league matches and the Italian boss has dismissed claims that this is his side’s toughest period of the season.

“No because I expect a time that we struggle,” he said. “We won our last Premier League game.

“I don’t think what we have done can be no good because what we have done is there.

“I think, unfortunately we are out of both domestic cups.

“Our journey in the Premier League has been fantastic until today and in the Conference League. We will try and finish in the best way we can.

“Don’t forget in the last two years Chelsea have never been in the top four and we have spent this season in the top four. We will try our best to finish where this club needs to be.”

Maresca added: “I didn’t say our target was top four – the club never said that. The target was in two years to play Champions League, not in one year.

“We will see how we finish [if it’s a failure if they finish outside the top four]. Since day one, I’ve always said the same.”

