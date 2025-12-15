Jamie Carragher has made a prediction on Enzo Maresca’s future at Chelsea after the Blues boss claimed he didn’t receive the “support” he wanted after defeat to Atalanta last week.

Maresca described the time between that loss and the Premier league victory over Everton as his “worst 48 hours at the club” and having professed his “love” for the fans, it was pretty clear his anger was directed at the club hierarchy.

Carragher described the comments as a “classic case” of a head coach in a power struggle with the directors and owners, but warned the Italian boss that “there’s only going to be one winner”.

“It’s not uncertain,” Carragher said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football. “He’s speaking about the owners and the sporting directors.

“I think this is a classic case that you see at a lot of clubs now, where you have a head coach – not a manager – and sporting directors. And what you get is, the coach comes in initially and agrees to the terms and conditions, but then he feels like he’s done a really great job.

“And he has done a really great job, getting Champions League football last season, and winning a European competition, and winning the Club World Cup.

“So, slowly, he feels like he should get more power. He’d be really disappointed about Chelsea not going into the market and buying a centre back in the summer, when (Levi) Colwill got the big injury. And in the last few weeks, the results have just turned on them a little bit.

“He’s calling something out that he wants something, in the public – which I don’t agree with. We talked about Mo Salah last week, it was extreme, but it was a similar sort of situation. I don’t like people going public, whether it’s a manager or a player, you sort it in-house.

“But the problem for Maresca is, if you continue like this, there’s only going to be one winner. And it’s not him.”

“I don’t think Maresca is manager of Chelsea next season,” Carragher added, but believes the Blues bosses may well regret getting rid of him.

“The one thing you can’t throw at Maresca is, he’s not capable at this level,” he said. “We’re talking about Man United tonight and Ruben Amorim, and there’s still that question mark, is he capable of coaching at the highest level against the best coaches in the Premier League? We don’t know. I wouldn’t say that about Maresca. When you look at his record, it’s fantastic what he’s done.

“Maresca is capable of competing at the very highest level, what he’s done with that squad is fantastic because they are nowhere near them other top 3 clubs, he can go up against every manager, now Chelsea might feel that they could go and get a better manager but let me tell you, they could easily go and get someone worse, look at what’s happened at Spurs and Manchester United in the last couple of years”