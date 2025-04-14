Jamie Carragher hit out at one “ridiculous” Chelsea player for his part in their draw with Ipswich on Sunday and highlighted the “disconnect” which could cost Enzo Maresca his job at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have now won just five of their 16 Premier League games and have dropped to sixth in the top flight, out of the Champions League qualification spots, after consecutive draws against Brentford and Ipswich.

Maresca’s side had 34 shots against Ipswich, the most they’ve managed under the Italian boss, and did show some fight to come back from two goals down to salvage a draw.

But the Blues fans voiced their frustration during the game before Maresca blamed them afterwards for influencing his players to “change the plan”.

Carragher picked out Ben Johnson’s goal, the second of the game, to analyse on Monday Night Football in order to illustrate that “there is no connection” between the supporters and Maresca.

“Maresca, down here – the manager, he’s instructing Palmer to get higher up and keep an eye on the goalkeeper but just listen to the noise from the crowd (boos),” said Carragher.

“That’s because they don’t want them to play out from the back, you can see the goalkeeper urging everybody up and at one stage, telling the crowd to calm down.

“So he’s been influenced by the crowd so he’s said, ‘push up’ and that’s when there’s the chant from the crowd, ‘attack, attack, attack’.

“But what Maresca is talking about is that this is not a team who are not used to going direct, the first thing the goalkeeper does is put it on the head of Burgess, the best headerer of the ball in their defence – so that’s a mistake.

“Then the positional play of the players, again maybe not used to going long from a goalkick.

“Fernandez, in the wrong position with an Ipswich player behind him, and Chalobah’s position is absolutely ridiculous.

MORE CHELSEA COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Chelsea retain Premier League agent fees title as £60m spent on £240m-worth of flops

👉 Chelsea agree deals for £143.6m sextet and will probably sign teenage future Brighton pair for £200m too

👉 Premier League winners and losers: Pereira, Spurs, Newcastle, Manchester United, Moyes…

“For a player at this level, if I said to you where is he playing? I’d say, ‘Chalobah is playing a centre-back in a back four and the right-back is getting treatment, he’s off the pitch.

“He’s actually at right-back in a back four, there’s your left-back, centre-back, centre-back, right-back – that is just ridiculous, the position he finds himself in.

“So they’re not set-up to do it, Ipswich win the header and before you know it, because of the positional play, huge space here, in behind Chalobah and finishes with Ben Johnson at the back post putting them 2-0 up.

“Again, it all just smacks from the disconnection from the supporters onto the pitch.

“Look at Fernandez, look at Caicedo, they’re screaming at Sanchez, ‘don’t be influenced by the crowd, don’t be influenced by it’.

“But that’s right you shouldn’t be influenced by it or do as they say, but it tells you there is no connection between Chelsea supporters or the man in the dugout.”