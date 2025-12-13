Enzo Maresca has bizarrely described the last couple of days as ‘the worst’ of his time as Chelsea boss, after a 2-0 win over Everton ended a four-game winless run since the 3-0 thrashing of Barcelona.

One point from two Premier League games against Leeds and Bournemouth had seen Chelsea slip out of title contention, while a 2-1 defeat at Atalanta has raised the prospect of requiring a play-off to reach the last 16 in the Champions League.

Nevertheless, it was a surprise to see Maresca so combative after a solid home win over the Toffees, especially as there had been little evidence of his darkening mood during Friday’s pre-match press conference.

When asked about Malo Gusto’s goal to put Chelsea 2-0 up before half-time, Maresca said: ‘This is the reason why I praise the players because with so many problems they are doing very well after a complicated week.

‘Since I joined the club the last 48 hours has been the worst 48 hours since I joined the club because many people didn’t support us.

‘So very happy for Malo in that moment that the effort from Malo and the rest showed that they are all there and want to help this club.’

Asked to clarify what specifically had made the last 48 hours so difficult, Maresca reiterated a lack of ‘support’

‘Worst 48 hours since I joined the club because people didn’t support me and the team.’

Asked who exactly he was talking about, and whether his issue was with the club or supporters, Maresca again stopped short of absolute clarity.

‘In general. I love the fans and I am very happy with the fans.’

Victory over Everton lifted Chelsea back into the top four, until Sunday’s action at least, while Cole Palmer scored what was only his fifth Premier League goal of 2025 and only his second in a Chelsea win.

There were reports from ‘insiders’ this week that some at Chelsea were ‘absolutely losing their minds over Maresca’s tactics’.