Jason Wilcox and Man Utd board member at loggerheads over sacking Michael Carrick

Manchester United director of football, Jason Wilcox, wants Michael Carrick to stay as manager, but another board member wants him gone, according to a report.

Carrick was appointed the Man Utd manager on a permanent basis at the end of last season.

Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, made the decision after Carrick guided the club to Champions League qualification for the 2026/27 campaign.

The former Man Utd and England international midfielder was initially appointed in the role in January 2026.

Man Utd were expected to at least challenge for the Premier League title this season, but the start to the new campaign has been underwhelming.

The Red Devils have collected just four points from four matches in the Premier League.

READ: Man Utd tipped to appoint ex-coach to replace Carrick as Red Devils boss reacts to sack rumours

Man Utd also suffered a 3-2 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford in the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday evening.

There have been rumours in the Italian media that Man Utd want former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte to replace Carrick as the boss.

Conte is without a managerial role at the moment, following his departure from Napoli at the end of last season.

Reliable transfer news outlet TEAMtalk, though, has since reported that Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, have no plans to sack Carrick as their manager.

The Athletic’s Manchester United correspondent, Laurie Whitwell, too, also reported the Premier League giants will stick with Carrick for now.

READ MORE: Carrick sack accelerating for one reason at Man Utd in the face of no ’emotion’

Whitwell wrote on X at 8:09am on September 18: “No indication of #MUFC looking at head coach contingencies, with Michael Carrick secure.

“But results will dictate.

“Scrutiny at all levels.

“Players, execs, owners. Glazer debt underpins modest approach by INEOS regime this summer.”

Jason Wilcox wants Michael Carrick to stay as Man Utd manager

Well-known Man Utd fan, YouTuber and presenter, Mark Goldbridge, who has over 1.1million followers on X, though, has reported that while Wilcox wants Carrick to stay, another board member wants him gone.

The presenter posted on X at 9:03am on September 18: “Someone on the board isn’t convinced by Carrick.

“It’s not Wilcox though.

“Wilcox is firmly with Carrick and believes United should stick with his decision for the long term

“The BIG question is why Wilcox is still here?

“Everything he’s touched has been catastrophic and he had no CV for this job in the first place.

“How he’s still calling the shots is incredible

“Wilcox, whose role is to be close to training, supporting Carrick on coaching and recruitment.

“Wilcox has already overseen the dismissals of Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim since arriving at United in April 2024.”

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