Premier League leaders Liverpool are a ‘serious option’ for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush, according to reports.

Marmoush has been in outstanding form this season, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists in 11 matches.

Thirteen of his goal contributions in 2024/25 have come in seven Bundesliga matches, earning him the league’s player of the month award for September.

The 25-year-old joined Frankfurt from Wolfsburg on a free transfer in July 2023 after an underwhelming six goals in 48 matches.

Elsewhere, he scored three in 21 for Stuttgart, seven in 21 for FC St. Pauli and three in 18 for Egyptian side Wadi Degla, the club he came through the youth ranks.

His record of 12 goals in the German top flight last season was comfortably Marmoush’s best but he is already close to eclipsing that in 24/25.

Unsurprisingly, this has caught the attention of several top clubs including Liverpool.

Marmoush has 33 caps for Egypt and knows Reds superstar Mohamed Salah well from representing his country.

Journalist Tarek Metwally was recently high in praise of the Frankfurt forward, who is apparently in a better place now than Salah was at 25.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365

👉 Liverpool expert gives verdict on ‘struggling’ Reds star’s potential January exit – ‘I’d be amazed’

👉 Big Weekend: Arsenal v Liverpool, Tottenham, McNeil, Howe, El Clasico

👉 One clamour for every Premier League club: fans demand Arsenal teen and £37.2m Man Utd forward start



“Everyone here is predicting a very great future for him. In my opinion, Marmoush is in a better position than Salah was at his age,” Metwally said.

“If he continues like this, he will be better at some point. Salah was initially characterised by his speed, then developed further.

“Marmoush, on the other hand, is also very fast, but already has other skills. Some people in Egypt would like to see him in the Premier League, especially at one of the top clubs.

“I am not exaggerating when I say that Frankfurt’s last game against Bayern was watched by Egyptian fans in a similar way to Salah’s games with Liverpool, for example against Manchester United, Manchester City or Real Madrid.

“The Egyptian cafes were almost shaken by Marmoush’s two goals against Neuer, who is considered by a large part of Egyptians to be one of the best goalkeepers in the history of football. Most Egyptians would like to see Marmoush and Salah as teammates on the same team.”

For what it’s worth, Salah signed for Liverpool 16 days after his 25th birthday. So, that is a load of rubbish.

Liverpool transfer boost as striker ‘would immediately join’

Anyway, it has been reported by German transfer expert Florian Plettenberg that Liverpool are interested in signing Marmoush.

Plettenberg says Frankfurt wants €50-60million (£41.6-49.9m) for their star player and a move to Anfield is a ‘serious option’.

The Reds have apparently made ‘contact’ with the player’s representatives and Frankfurt are ‘aware’ of the talks given Marmoush’s ‘dream to move to the Premier League’.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Eintracht Frankfurt are currently demanding a transfer fee of between €50-60m for Omar Marmoush.

‘Liverpool is indeed a serious option. The interest is real, and there has already been contact between the player’s camp and LFC.

‘SGE are aware of it. Marmoush dreams of a move to the Premier League and would immediately agree to join Liverpool.’

👉 MORE: Liverpool news | Top goalscorers of 2024 | 20 best players available on a free transfer