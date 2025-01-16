Manchester City are reportedly closing in on the signing of Egypt forward Omar Marmoush after reaching an ‘agreement in principle’ with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Marmoush is Pep Guardiola’s top target this month after opting not to replace Julian Alvarez in the summer after his move to Atletico Madrid.

The 25-year-old has an outstanding 20 goals and 14 assists in 30 appearances for Frankfurt this season.

Rumours of a move to Man City have not negatively impacted the Egyptian, who recorded one goal and two assists in his side’s 4-1 Bundesliga win over Freiburg on Tuesday.

Marmoush’s versatility is a huge reason the Premier League champions are interested. He is capable of playing anywhere across the front three and can play behind the striker if needed.

City have been working on agreeing a fee with Frankfurt for weeks after opting to accelerate their interest from the summer to the January transfer window.

There has been lots of interest in Marmoush, with Liverpool and Arsenal admirers, which has prompted the Cityzens to make the signing this month.

Frankfurt’s asking price is believed to be 70 million euros (£58.9million) and there has reportedly been a breakthrough in talks between the two clubs.

According to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, there is an ‘agreement in principle’ and it is now a case of ‘final details being discussed’.

It is believed that Marmoush will not play against Borussia Dortmund on Friday as he is ‘set to join Man City’.

Hawkins wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE Omar Marmoush: Agreement in principle between Manchester City and Frankfurt!

‘Final details being discussed to sealed the deal. The plan is that he doesn’t play tomorrow against Dortmund. Marmoush is set to join Man City.’

Guardiola has relied on star striker Erling Haaland more than ever this season after the sale of Alvarez to Atletico in August.

Haaland started the season in electric form, netting 10 Premier League goals in his first five appearances.

He only has six in his last 16 in the top flight, which is an astonishingly poor scoring record by his usual non-human standards.

The Norwegian international recently scored a brace in a 4-1 home victory over West Ham but could not find the net at Brentford on Tuesday evening.

Instead, it was Phil Foden who carried the Cityzens in their 2-2 draw against Thomas Frank’s men.

“We just looked tired at the end,” Foden said after the match.

“The last 20, 30 minutes, we looked leggy and they put the pressure on and put longer balls into the box. We didn’t cope with the physicality at the end.

“It’s one of the toughest places to come and they give you different challenges.

“I was happy with the performance up until we went 1-0 up and then after that we let our performance slip and gave the ball away.

“It’s something to learn from. They gave us a challenge today and we did the best we could.”

