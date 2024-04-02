Liverpool: Ornstein reveals ‘big coup’ for FSG with Edwards ‘set to’ land ex-Man City man in ‘key role’

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are closing in on the appointment of Benfica technical director Pedro Marques, according to David Ornstein.

FSG are in the midst of a mass overhaul with the appointment of a new manager the biggest priority of all.

Liverpool to land ‘big coup’ from Benfica

In January, Jurgen Klopp announced his shock decision to step down at the end of the season and Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso quickly emerged as the frontrunner to replace the German.

However, the Spaniard announced last week that he will be staying at Leverkusen – who are set to win the Bundesliga title ahead of Bayern Munich.

It is not just in the dugout with Klopp and his coaching team waving goodbye, but Liverpool are set to restructure their backroom team.

Reds owner John W. Henry convinced former sporting director Michael Edwards to return to Anfield, offering him a more senior role that means FSG, not Liverpool, employs him.

Henry is eager to start a multi-club model and Edwards is at the head of that operation, with a report last week stating that French side Toulouse are of interest.

Edwards has already secured Bournemouth’s Richard Hughes as the Reds’ new sporting director and are now closing in on the addition of Benfica’s Marques, according to The Athletic correspondent Ornstein.

Ornstein claims that the Reds are ‘set to appoint’ the Benfica technical director, who will take on a ‘key role’ and is viewed as a ‘big coup’ given his ‘strong reputation’.

Similar to Edwards, the 41-year-old ‘will be employed’ by FSG, not Liverpool, as the Boston-based company look to ‘utilise his expertise to attract global talent’.

Marques has previously worked for Manchester City as a performance analyst before switching to a senior coaching and analysis role for City Football Group.

Who will be the next manager of Liverpool?

It is exciting times at Anfield and they could again turn to Portugal in their pursuit of Klopp’s replacement.

Sporting’s Ruben Amorim is the current favourite with Alonso staying at Leverkusen and a report from Correio da Manha has claimed that the 39-year-old will struggle to turn down the Premier League giants.

Another boss in the picture is Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who was the victim of a 2-1 defeat away to Liverpool on Sunday.

It looks like it’s a straight shootout between Amorim and De Zerbi, with Bayern interested in the latter as they search for Thomas Tuchel’s successor.

