Newcastle travel to France on a high after a morale-boosting 2-1 victory over Manchester City at the weekend.

It was a welcome win for the Magpies, who ended the weekend down in 14th despite those three points.

They’ve had a happier time in Europe though and after a far from unexpected 2-1 home loss to Barcelona, Newcastle have reeled off wins over Union Saint-Gilloise, Benfica and Athletic Bilbao to climb up to sixth in the Champions League table.

Marseille, by contrast, are going well domestically but have struggled in the Champions League.

They thrashed mid-table Nice 5-1 away on Friday night to end the weekend just two points behind leaders PSG, but in Europe Roberto De Zerbi’s men have lost to Real Madrid (2-1), Sporting (2-1) and Atalanta (1-0).

How to watch Marseille v Newcastle

Marseille v Newcastle kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday, November 25 at the Orange Velodrome.

The game will be shown live on Discovery+ and TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting from 7pm.

TalkSPORT 2 Live will provide full match commentary.

Marseille team news

Marseille are waiting on several players as they bid to revive their flagging Champions League campaign.

Nayef Aguerd will be assessed while the visitors also have doubts over Hamed Traore, Amir Murillo, Amine Gouiri and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Facundo Medina is definitely out but ex-Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri returns after a European ban.

Former Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood will hope to continue his hot form in Marseille’s goal-laden attack after netting three times in his last two games.

Marseille expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Rulli; Emerson, Pavard, Balerdi, Weah; Kondogbia, Hojbjerg; Greenwood, Gomes, Paixao; Aubameyang.

Newcastle team news

Returning left-back Lewis Hall had to be taken off with cramp in the win over Man City but would likely have been on the bench for this one anyway with Dan Burn now available again after serving a ban.

Anthony Gordon has scored four times for the Magpies in this season’s Champions League so Howe will hope the winger has recovered from a groin issue.

Again, there is an obvious solution: play Harvey Barnes again after his man-of-the-match two-goal performance against City.

Yoane Wissa is still out but Kieran Trippier could be back in contention.

Joelinton will miss Newcastle’s next Champions League match if booked.

Newcastle expected line-up

(4-3-3) Pope; Livramento, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes.

Marseille v Newcastle stats

– Marseille and Newcastle’s only previous meetings in Europe came in the 2003-04 campaign, with the French side going unbeaten home (2-0) and away (0-0) versus the Magpies in the UEFA Cup semi-finals.

– This will be the ninth time that Newcastle have faced a French side away from home in European competition, with their only victory from the previous eight (D3 L4) coming at Sochaux in the UEFA Cup in November 2004 (4-0).

– Marseille are winless in their last 12 games against English sides in Europe (D3 L9).

– Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has faced Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi on three previous occasions across all competitions, with both managers recording one victory each (D1).

– Newcastle will be looking to win four consecutive matches for the first time in the UEFA Champions League.

– Newcastle have scored 10 goals in four UEFA Champions League matches this term, already four more than in their previous appearance in the competition under Eddie Howe.

– Marseille have dropped six points from winning positions in the UEFA Champions League this season, more than any other side.

Marseille v Newcastle predictions

Trying to predict the winner here is quite a task.

Newcastle are slight favourites but they’ve been terrible at times on the road this season and have a poor record on French soil.

Marseille are going nicely domestically but three straight Champions League defeats makes it hard to get behind them too.

Even coming at it from a manager’s angle – Howe v De Zerbi – produces nothing conclusive as their three previous meetings have produced a win apiece and a draw.

However, there is something to latch onto in that manager v manager form.

Those three past meetings (Brighton v Newcastle) produced 11 goals and Marseille, as with most De Zerbi sides, are banging them in this season.

Marseille have scored 33 times in 13 Ligue 1 games – six more than PSG – and they also put four past Ajax in their one Champions League win this season.

Newcastle are scoring freely in Europe so let’s try a 2-2 draw at 11/1.

A couple of anytime scorer bets also appeal.

If he gets the nod, Harvey Barnes at 7/2 is value to add to his Man City brace while Mason Mount, who has 11 goals in 16 games for his club this season, is worth a play at 2/1 to net again.